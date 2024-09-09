How Chemours' Chemistry Powers The Electric Vehicle Revolution

(MENAFN- 3BL) The adoption of EVs is on the rise with some reports predicting that the number of passenger EVs on the road will reach a staggering 730 million worldwide by 2040. To continue this growth, automotive manufacturers are focused on next-gen materials that meet consumer preferences-such as reliability, extended driving range, and faster charging-while meeting the thermal, chemical, and electrical needs of EVs. At Chemours our innovative products and technologies are helping drive the growth and evolution of better-performing and more sustainable EVs - from the battery to cabin comfort.

A key example is the use of advanced fluoropolymers in battery manufacturing, which can help accelerate the production process for battery components and eliminate the use of hazardous solvents traditionally used in lithium-ion battery production. This not only makes the manufacturing of EVs more cost-effective but also leads to more sustainable energy-efficient vehicles.

At the same time, the durability and reliability of EVs are greatly improved with the use of Chemours' high-performing fluoroelastomers and fluoropolymers. These resilient materials are used in critical parts such as cables, seals, and gaskets, and can withstand the harshest conditions. This not only enhances the performance of the vehicles but also extends their lifespan.

Cabin comfort and the quality of the ride are also top priorities for drivers. Chemours' low global warming potential fluorinated gases play a critical role in heating and cooling the cabin, but also enabling current and future performance improvements, such as battery cooling, extended driving ranges, faster charging and weight reduction, all while reducing total vehicle emissions. Moreover, Chemours' advanced lubricants and fluoropolymers are engineered to reduce vibration in components and decrease outside noise, making journeys smoother and more enjoyable.

Chemours continues to focus on driving sustainable innovation for EVs. With the recent opening of the Chemours Battery Innovation Center, we are working with partners and customers to iterate, pilot, and adopt novel approaches to battery technology that will help make better-performing EVs a reality.

As we commemorate World EV Day, Chemours is proud to be a pioneer in the industry. Our unique chemistry and world-class products enhance EV sustainability and performance while effectively meeting consumer needs. Our role in advancing the future of electric mobility is key to our commitment to creating a more sustainable future.

Learn more about how Chemours is accelerating an electric future.