ALSIP, Ill., September 9, 2024 /3BL/ - Griffith Foods is excited to announce the expansion of the global sustainability team with the addition of two new positions. Kimberly Schaub and Bernard Hayman are talented additions to the organization and their work is crucial for advancing the company's 2030 Aspirations.

Griffith Foods is on a transformative journey to innovate and lead in sustainability. By 2030, the company is dedicated to significantly improving the future with a regenerative mindset and singular sustainable business strategy. The Griffith Foods 2030 Aspirations focus on three key areas to drive positive impact:

1. Partnering to Create Sustainable Food System Networks: Griffith Foods aims to build sustainable food systems that restore nature and improve livelihoods. This includes collaborating with customers, suppliers, and external stakeholders to scale regenerative agriculture and achieve net-zero supply chains.

2. Developing a Nutritious and Sustainable Portfolio: The goal at Griffith Foods is to create products that positively impact people and the planet. The company will achieve this by offering raw materials and developing blends that meet high standards for nutrition and sustainability, enhancing product profiles for customers.

3. Creating New Markets and Serving the Underserved: Griffith Foods strives to develop nutritious, affordable, and accessible products for underserved markets. By leveraging the company's expertise, Griffith Foods will open new market segments and promote health through consumer-preferred, affordable products.

With Griffith Foods' unique position in the value chain, the company is positioned to act as a catalyst for positive change, specifically in the areas outlined in the 2030 Aspirations.

Kimberly Schaub:

Kimberly is stepping into a newly created role of Global Sustainability Business Development Director with direct experience as a prior Director of Business Development at Griffith Foods for Consumer Packaged Goods. In this position, Kimberly is training the Griffith Foods sales, marketing, and culinary teams in sustainability, working to deepen their understanding so they can help develop our customers' portfolios with planet-friendly products. Kimberly earned her Masters of Business Administration in Sustainable Innovation at the University of Victoria and combines the education with her experiences in the US Air Force, nutrition science, culinary, and food product development to bring a unique perspective to Griffith Foods' business development. Passionate about the innovation process and sustainability, Kimberly hosts the PeasOnMoss podcast for research chefs and serves as a board member for the Quillisascut Farm Education Fund, a farm school for culinary professionals.

Bernard Hayman:

Bernard will lead the global integrated strategy and delivery of Griffith Foods Sustainable Food System Networks in service of delivering our 2030 Aspirations. He will be building an integrated approach to deliver our Aspiration, including net-zero emissions, regenerative agriculture, water stewardship, and small-scale farmer work. Prior to joining Griffith Foods, Bernard was the Global Head of Impact, Measurement, and Learning at Purpose, a global impact agency. Bernard is a Fulbright Scholar and has his Bachelors of Arts with High Honors in International Relations and Global Studies from the University of Texas, Austin, and a Master of Arts in Geography from The Ohio State University.

“Griffith foods is on a transformational journey toward our ambitious 2030 Aspirations,” said Kim Frankovich, Global Vice President of Sustainability.“I'm excited to have talented colleagues like Kimberly and Bernard join us on our path to be catalysts for sustainable food systems and help us deliver on our purpose to blend care and creativity to nourish the world.”

