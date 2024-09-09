EPA Extends TSCA Reporting Deadlines For PFAS: New Submission Dates Announced

(MENAFN- 3BL) September 9, 2024 /3BL/ - On September 4, 2024, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it delayed reporting deadlines for its Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Reporting and Recordkeeping Requirements for Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (TSCA Reporting Rule).

The reporting deadline for most companies covered by the rule moves from May 8, 2025, to January 11, 2026. Additional information can be found at the following - TSCA Section 8(a)(7) Reporting and Recordkeeping Requirements for Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances | US EPA .

Based on the new announcement, the data submission period will now open on July 11, 2025, and must be complete by January 11, 2026. Small businesses reporting data solely on importing PFAS contained in articles will have six additional months (July 11, 2026) to submit reports. EPA cited the reason for the delay as budget constraints hampering the development of software impacting the data submittal system.

While the 8-month delay provides additional breathing room for companies to comply with the TSCA Reporting Rule, companies should continue ongoing information collection efforts or begin in the near term to avoid last minute issues.

