Breast Cancer Surgeon Launches Revolutionary Protective Gear For Healthcare Workers Exposed To Radiation

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2024

BATTM

is the first of its kind, an innovative radiation protection garment designed to safeguard the Breast, Axilla, and Thyroid, reducing the risk of breast cancer and other radiation-associated cancers in healthcare workers. BAT is a lightweight garment that can be worn with any radioprotective apron, with no attachments needed. With over two million radiation healthcare workers worldwide, it addresses the critical gaps in radiation protection often overlooked by conventional aprons.

BAT was developed by Dr. Lauren Ramsey, a Breast Surgical Oncologist who lost a friend and colleague to breast cancer and believed her occupational exposure to radiation may have played a role.

"Female orthopedic surgeons have up to a three times higher rate of breast cancer," noted founder Dr. Ramsey. "Women now make up 55% of medical school attendees and this product was developed with women in mind. BAT reduces radiation to the upper outer quadrant of the breast by over 97%, as well as decreasing exposure to the thyroid, chest, and spine."

Key Features of BAT:



Targeted Protection: Specifically designed to protect the Breast, Axilla, and Thyroid, reducing radiation exposure by up to 97.7%1.

Lightweight and Breathable: Strategic design with mesh panels ensures comfort, mobility, and temperature regulation.

Complementary Solution: Universally compatible with any radioprotective apron. Enhanced Safety: Shields the breast and axilla, while reducing exposure to scatter radiation affecting the chest, neck, and spine.

BAT retails for $500 and comes in various sizes, providing a snug fit for both men and women. BAT is both better protection and value than buying a thyroid shield and two sleeves (~$700). Healthcare professionals can order BAT directly:



About Dr. Lauren Ramsey

Dr. Lauren Ramsey earned her B.S. in Neuroscience, as well as her M.D. from the University of Pittsburgh. She has her M.B.A from American University. She completed surgical training at Baylor University Medical Center, focusing on Breast Surgical Oncology. She then joined John Peter Smith Hospital as the Director of Breast Cancer Surgery.







1) Protecting Our Own: A Method for Reducing Breast Radiation Exposure in Healthcare Workers. Health Physics. 2024 May 6. PMID: 38709165.

