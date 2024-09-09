Change Expert Markiesha E. Wilson Featured In 'Cracking The Rich Code: Vol. 13'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Whether deploying change leadership consulting, coaching leaders to peak effectiveness, or speaking on panels to help audiences navigate change, Markiesha E. Wilson's unique approach to growth is anchored in giving - with proven business results.

- Markiesha E. WilsonWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In time for National Buy A Book Day, Markiesha E. Wilson , change management expert, best-selling author and Founder of Wilson Chapman Consulting, announces her collaboration on Jim Britt's "Cracking the Rich Code: Vol. 13 ,” endorsed by Tony Robbins with a foreword by Brian Tracy. The new book reveals strategies for life and entrepreneurial success.Markiesha's chapter entitled,“Give More. The Surprising Answer to Life's Big Questions,” confronts pressing questions about life, purpose, and even identity, through the lens of a credentialed guide to the largest brands in the nation- but with a human-centric twist. To her writing, Wilson adds the candor experienced by audience when she speaks on panels, raw honesty shared when recounting her painful childhood at women's retreats, wisdom gained from resilience, anchored by tools gained from life, the classroom and the boardroom.In Cracking the Rich Code: Vol. 13, Markiesha shares;“So, what do we do when we are living with unanswered questions and undeserved stress? When darkness is fighting to overtake the light, and it looks like darkness is winning? For me, that's when your purpose power becomes evident.” Refreshingly, more perspective and answers follow.“Success is predictable if you know what determines it,” said Tony Robbins.“This book offers some valuable entrepreneurial insights that will strengthen your life, your business and your effectiveness overall.”Publisher Jim Britt, 15X International #1 best-selling author, named as one of the world's top 20 success coaches and top 50 most influential speakers shares,“Each entrepreneur's journey is unique, yet there are common threads that bind the stories of success. This book weaves those threads into a tapestry of actionable wisdom, with the aim to uplift the reader's life and business ambitions to new heights.”For more information on“Cracking the Rich Code: Vol. 13,” or to inquire about Markiesha E. Wilson as a panel speaker or women's workshop facilitator, please visit MarkieshaWilson.###About Markiesha E. Wilson: An experienced and credentialed change leader who equips major industries, business leaders and ambitious women with tools to navigate changing complex landscapes. Whether deploying management and leadership consulting, coaching leaders to increase effectiveness, or speaking on panels to help audiences successfully navigate change, Wilson's unique approach to growth is anchored in giving - with proven business results. VisitAbout Cracking the Rich Code: Vol. 13: A roadmap for those determined to achieve a top 5% position in their industry worldwide. The book draws on the diverse experiences of 20 co-authors who have navigated complex business landscapes and layered life experiences to emerge as leaders in their fields. /cracking-the-rich-code

