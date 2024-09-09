White River Energetics Expands In Des Arc, Creates 100 New Jobs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DES ARC, Ark., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Energetics (WRE), an ammunition primer and energetics manufacturer, is expanding its facility in Des Arc, creating 100 new jobs. The company is investing approximately $10 million to expand its existing facility. Additionally, WRE will also make a $60 million dollar to build a single base smokeless propellant factory. There is a worldwide shortage of smokeless propellant that is affecting munitions availability globally.



The expansion and new smokeless propellant facility will create 100 total new jobs at the White River Energetics campus in Des Arc and represents an investment of more than $70 million.

“This smokeless propellant factory will enable us to supply propellant to the global shortage that is affecting munitions availability,” said Dan Powers, President and CEO of D&M Holding Company, Inc.“We are proud to have chosen Des Arc for this investment and look forward to adding the additional jobs for the community.”

“We are proud of all the people and employees who have worked tirelessly to support WRE and make this happen,” said BJ Rogers, Vice President of Operations, D&M Holding Company, Inc.“Having grown up in Des Arc, I'm personally proud to see the successes that have been made with primers and look forward to continued success in the future production of propellant.”

The expansion will enable WRE to scale its energetics and primer manufacturing to meet customer demand as well as develop new products. WRE supports domestic and international clients through the manufacture and distribution of energetics for various ammunition types.

“I'm proud of the 100 new jobs and the $70 million investment we are announcing in a small town in Arkansas that I know will have a big impact,” said Governor Sanders.

White River Energetics currently has 125 employees at the Des Arc facility. In the past year, the company has added 73 new employees.

“Congratulations to White River Energetics and to the City of Des Arc on this successful economic development project,“ said Clint O'Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.“This project hits the sweet spot in Arkansas: the growth of the firearms and ammunition industry led by innovative entrepreneurs, which is resulting new jobs and investment in a rural community.”

The Des Arc facility has 14,000 square-feet of manufacturing space, and the expansion will add 90,000 square feet for White River Energetics' operations. Construction on the expansion is underway and expected to be completed Q1 2026.

“I'm grateful that WRE chose Des Arc as their facility site and extremely excited about this expansion phase that will create approximately 100 new jobs in this area,” said Roger Scott, Mayor of Des Arc.“WRE is a remarkable asset to this community. They are very supportive of Des Arc and are involved in the community activities. In this economy, it's important to have local jobs available so our citizens aren't forced to go out of town for employment.”

Download event photos here .

CONTACT:

Tyler Hale

Arkansas Department of Commerce

...

(501) 410-7883