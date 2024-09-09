OCCRRA Appoints Christopher Angellatta, Ph.D., As New Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Child Care Resource and Referral Association (OCCRRA) – a thought-leading nonprofit organization that delivers statewide professional development and technical assistance, programs, products, and services to Regional Child Care and Referral (CCR&R) member agencies promoting quality care and – is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Angellatta, Ph.D., as the agency's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Angellatta was selected unanimously by OCCRRA's Board of Directors after conducting a thorough nationwide candidate search. He succeeds Todd Barnhouse, who served as OCCRRA's CEO since 2011, and will assume the executive leadership position on October 28, 2024.

"I am extremely excited that Chris has agreed to lead our dynamic and growing organization and further our mission of enhancing the statewide system of child and youth learning and development to achieve high-quality outcomes for Ohio children and families," said Nancy Mendez, President of OCCRRA's Board of Directors and CEO of StartingPoint. "With decades of strategic and operational leadership experience in the child, youth, and family social services sector, our Board is confident that Chris will amplify the impact and successes of our member agencies while strengthening the child care infrastructure in Ohio," Mendez shared.

"Leading OCCRRA presents an incredible opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of Ohio's children and families," Dr. Angellatta commented. "Together with our dedicated team, I committed to strengthening supports for early child care educators and child care providers, ensuring they have the resources and guidance to deliver high-quality care and education across our state," he added.

About Christopher Angellatta, Ph.D.

Christopher Angellatta is a 30-year nonprofit professional currently serving as the Chief Development Officer for Scouting in Central and Southern Ohio. He spent 28 years at the YMCA, most recently as the CEO of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne. His tenure as CEO and COO in Fort Wayne was marked by incredible growth in membership and youth programming, including the expansion of child care services and social service programs for youth in crisis. During the pandemic years, Chris represented the largest child care provider in the region and worked on the statewide public policy committee for the Indiana Alliance of YMCAs. He spent 18 years at the YMCA in Central Ohio in various program and executive roles, helping to shape youth development programs across the community. His career at the YMCA began as a youth program director leading child care, after-school, and day camp operations in North Columbus.



Chris earned his Ph.D. in Global Leadership with a specialization in Organizational Management from the Indiana Institute of Technology (Indiana Tech). He holds an M.A. in Public Policy from the John Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University and a B.S. in Education also from Ohio State. Additionally, Chris completed a Certificate in Fundraising Management from the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University and a Sustainable Business Certificate from Duke University. He designs and teaches professional development courses for Ohio State and teaches graduate online courses for Indiana Tech's College of Business.



Throughout his career, Chris has led strategic initiatives in service operations, fund development, program design, diversity/inclusion, and staff development. He is a skilled community collaborator, organizational leader, change management practitioner, adult educator, and policy advocate.

To contact Christopher Angellatta at OCCRRA, please call 614-396-5959.

About OCCRRA: Starting as a grassroots effort, the Ohio Child Care Resource and Referral Association (OCCRRA) became incorporated in 1989. Based in Columbus, Ohio, OCCRRA is the coordinating hub for multiple Regional Child Care and Referral (CCR&R) member agencies that serve the state's 88 counties. These agencies provide professional development and technical assistance to early childhood, child-serving, and school-age programs and professionals. OCCRRAA coordinates and ensures consistency across numerous statewide quality initiatives. The OCCRRA and CCR&R network is a proven, high-functioning public-private partnership. For more information about OCCRRA, visit .

SOURCE Ohio Child Care Resource and Referral Association (OCCRRA)