Center For Social Dynamics Unveils Neurodiversity Advisory Board To Shape The Future Of ABA Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Social Dynamics (CSD) announces a transformative step forward in the delivery of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for individuals with autism and neurodiverse conditions. Guided by our newly established Neurodiversity Advisory Board, CSD is reaffirming its commitment to including neurodiverse perspectives and ensuring these voices are at the core of our clinical practices and philosophies.

"Being neurodivergent has always been a journey where my differences were the main attraction for judgement. To be part of this board where my differences are celebrated and seen as expertise is fulfilling." Kiona Jasmine Alley, Social Skills Group Facilitator. "I finally can use what I've been gifted to make sure my clients are heard from their own point of view because I get it."

At CSD, we recognize the importance of having our neurodiverse community at the table and actively shaping the very services designed to support them. Our Neurodiversity Advisory Board, comprised of individuals with lived experiences and diverse expertise, plays a crucial role in guiding our ethical practices. We are dedicated to amplifying these voices and ensuring they drive meaningful change in ABA.

"Our mission has always been to provide the highest quality services to individuals with autism," said Anna Moznavsky, Senior VP Clinical Operations and Quality at CSD. "By integrating the insights and experiences of neurodiverse individuals into our practices, we are enhancing the effectiveness, social significance, and personalization of our services."

Establishing the Neurodiversity Advisory Board aligns with CSD's commitment to ethical practices, inclusion, and collaboration. We believe that the meaningful involvement of various contributors is essential to achieving optimal outcomes for our clients. This initiative prepares our clinicians for the challenges of providing ABA services and emphasizes the importance of autonomy, self-advocacy, and social inclusion for those we serve.

CSD remains dedicated to evolving with the needs of our clients and the broader community. By championing the involvement of neurodiverse voices, we are setting the standard for ABA services-one that prioritizes the voices of those we serve alongside the holistic well-being of individuals with autism.

Center for Social Dynamics (CSD) is a leading provider of services for individuals with developmental delays, including Autism Spectrum Disorder, across California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, and Hawaii. CSD is committed to empowering individuals and their families by offering innovative, personalized services that promote growth and inclusion.

