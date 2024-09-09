Siebert Williams Shank Expands Taxable Municipal & Corporate Commercial Paper Trading Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Williams Shank & Co. (SWS) is further strengthening its taxable fixed-income team with the addition of commercial paper trader Lori Ciraolo. In a first for the firm, Ciraolo will adopt a hybrid role as Senior Vice President in both corporate and municipal short-term securities, helping expand its taxable municipal franchise through commercial paper trading.



Ciraolo joins Siebert Williams Shank after spending more than 17 years at Goldman Sachs, where she excelled in trading and managing a multibillion-dollar remarketing portfolio that encompassed various municipal short-term products, including commercial paper, floating rate notes, variable rate demand notes, tender option bonds, and put bonds for both tax-exempt and taxable issues.







“We're extremely excited that Lori is bringing her extensive expertise in trading and marketing to the municipal side of our business,” said SWS Senior Managing Director and Head of Commercial Paper David Coard.“Our taxable municipal franchise has seen tremendous growth recently, and we're confident that Lori can elevate us even further by tapping into her relationships with buy-side investors and municipal issuers.”

Based in Siebert Williams Shank's New York office, Ciraolo will work to expand the firm's significant municipal footprint while also playing a key role in trading in the broader corporate commercial paper market. Her hybrid role entails trading, managing, and marketing municipal and corporate short-term securities, including commercial paper, and further developing these asset classes for the firm through new issuer and investor relationships.

Ciraolo started her career at The Bank of New York in 2002 as a relationship manager in corporate trust before moving to Goldman Sachs in 2006. She then assumed the role of expanding the firm's municipal tender option bond business, enhancing sales and marketing strategies for liquidity solutions, derivative programs, and short-term municipal securities.

Dually headquartered in New York, NY and Oakland, CA, SWS is an independent non-bank financial services firm that offers investment banking, sales and trading, research, and advisory services. Its mission is to exceed expectations through value-added results and leave a lasting impact on the sectors, corporations, and communities it serves. SWS counts over 80 Fortune 100 companies among its clients.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Thomas Butler – ... – 646-213-1802 Nick Eilerson – ... – 646-205-7627