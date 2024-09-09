Monoclonal Antibodies Market To Reach USD 804.7 Billion By 2033, Driven By Technological Advancements And Personalized Medicine Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Poised for Significant Growth with a 12.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2033, According to Dimension Market Research New York, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market size is expected to reach USD 279.8 billion by 2024 and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 804.7 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2033. Monoclonal antibodies are artificially produced proteins, the global market of these proteins comprises of manufacturing and application advancement. These are aspects such as R&D, increasing therapeutic uses, and development of biosimilars. Strategic alliances specifically in the industry have a significant role to play, new legislation and technology also play their part in defining competition. Due to the dynamic factors such as patient awareness, the cost of the products, and global health incidents, the stakeholders are forced to consider certain changes in their decision-making in this dynamic field.



Important Insights

Market Value: This market is forecasted to reach USD 804.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from a base value of USD 279.8 billion in 2024.

Source Segment: Human-derived monoclonal antibodies are projected to dominate the source segment, holding 57.1% of the market share in 2024.

Product Segment: Monoclonal antibodies are anticipated to occupy a central role in the product segment, holding the highest market share in 2024, driven by their specificity, sensitivity, and versatile applications.

Application Segment: Oncology is projected to dominate the application segment, holding 46.2% of the market share in 2024.

End User Segment: Hospitals and healthcare institutions are projected to dominate the end-user segment, holding the highest market share in 2024. Regional Insights: North America is projected to dominate the regional segment, holding 47.5% of the market share in 2024, supported by strong healthcare infrastructure, high R&D investments. Latest Trends

The market for monoclonal antibodies is developing rather fast as it is impacted by personalized medicine concepts. Personalized antibody therapeutics is more effective in treating the disease and is not detrimental to other characteristics of the patient. This trend along with the development in the fields of biotechnology and genomic market also contribute to the market growth and share. There are new developments in technology in monoclonal antibody production that is changing the market. Higher and safer efficacy, and lower toxicity generated by human monoclonal antibodies produced by employing biotechnologies have resulted in expansion of the market and increased use of new approaches instead of conventional therapy. Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Competitive Landscape The major companies in the global monoclonal antibodies market include Roche, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Merck, among others due to the fact that they provide a wide range of products in different therapeutic areas. There are many highly specialized start-up firms including Genentech, Amgen, Biogen and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others that possess formidable experience in special fields and often are oriented towards particular diseases. Other start-ups are also present especially in categories that are constantly evolving such as biotechnologies. There are many Joint Ventures and Licensing Agreements to enhance cooperation and speed up product development and its reach in the markets. Some of the prominent market players:

AstraZeneca PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

AbbVie

Amgen

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Norvatis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Thermofischer Scientific

Elililly and Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Other Key Players

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 279.8 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 804.7 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 12.5% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 47.5% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Source, By Product, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

North America, holding 47.5% of the market share in 2024, is anticipated to rule the monoclonal antibodies market as the country has a solid biopharmaceutical industry, developed healthcare system with stringent regulatory environment. As for the clinical trial and commercialization, the U. S increases to the first place due to the raise demand on cancer treatments and huge investment on the antibody. This region guarantees the provision of monoclonal antibody therapies since it has adequate innovations and infrastructure that make the adoption of the therapy very fast.







By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Market Analysis

Market Analysis

Oncology is anticipated to dominate the monoclonal antibodies market with a 46.2% share in 2024. These antibodies improve the value of cancer treatment by increasing the precision of the targets on cancer cells. The drugs like immune checkpoint inhibitors and antibody-drug conjugates enhance the results of the therapy and allow not harming the healthy cells. Cml's success in hematologic cancers especially when compounded with approval by regulatory bodies reassures their position in oncology with future studies and innovations set to improve patient results.

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation

By Source



Human

Humanized

Murine Chimeric

By Product



In Vitro In Vivo

By Application



Oncology

Autoimmune Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Neurological Diseases Others

By End User



Hospital

Specialty Centers Others

Growth Drivers



Familiarity with cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases is boosting the monoclonal antibody business. These drugs have a high potential for specifically targeting antigens; therefore, they are essential in the modern medications which include new markets and thus a greater market size during the forecast period. Advancement in Biotechnology like genetical engineering and hybridoma technology are improving specificity and reactivity of monoclonal antibodies. These innovations are enhancing market growth by enhancing the treatment procedures of diseases, and the business of monoclonal antibodies.

Restraints



One issue that the company currently faces is the relatively high cost of developing and manufacturing monoclonal antibody therapies. Challenges such as immense manufacturing procedures and secure specifications render these treatments costly, thus restraining their utilization, notably in LMICs and outlining market development. Government policies and safety and efficacy standards slow down the approval of products and escalate expenses making it a slow-growing market. Such a framework not only affects the dynamics of development in the market through new participants and products but also constrains the overall advancement of the market throughout the forecast period.

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunities



There are major opportunities in the Asian-Pacitifc and Latin Americane markets that are still in their embryonic stage. The reasons associated with increased dental demands include cost, health facilities, health awareness among the people. There is also significant regional interest in entities as they look for market share and revenue increases over the forecast period. There is great growth potential in creating new monoclonal antibody treatments for diseases for which previously there was no cure. Research and development of rare diseases and innovative combined therapies will also drive the growth of new markets and additional great players.

Recent Developments in the Monoclonal Antibodies Market



April 2024: The U.S. FDA approved a new monoclonal antibody treatment for relapsing multiple sclerosis, providing a novel therapeutic option for patients.

February 2024: The European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted conditional marketing authorization for a monoclonal antibody treating a rare autoimmune disorder, expanding treatment options in Europe.

January 2024: A study in Nature Medicine showcased a new monoclonal antibody significantly reducing tumor size in preclinical pancreatic cancer models.

November 2023: The Asia Pacific market saw growth with a new biosimilar monoclonal antibody for rheumatoid arthritis, approved in Japan and South Korea.

October 2023: A biotech company secured a $200 million investment to accelerate monoclonal antibodies development for neurodegenerative diseases.

September 2023: S. researchers discovered a novel monoclonal antibody crossing the blood-brain barrier, promising treatment for central nervous system disorders.

February 2022: Eli Lilly's bebtelovimab, a neutralizing IgG1 monoclonal antibody against the Omicron variant, received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). January 2022: HaemaLogiX and Lonza agreed to produce a clinical batch of HaemaLogiX's multiple myeloma drug candidate, KappaMab, targeting the kappa myeloma antigen (KMA).

