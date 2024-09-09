Exclusive Report On Chemical Anchor Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth Analysis And Global Industry Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global chemical anchor size is projected to reach $1.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global chemical anchor market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.Chemical anchors are specialized adhesives designed for attaching objects to masonry, concrete, or other substrates. These anchors are perfect for structural support or fastening steel components, offering both versatility and durability. The chemical curing process ensures a dependable bond that withstands environmental conditions. Chemical anchors provide superior load-bearing capabilities compared to conventional mechanical fasteners, improving safety and structural stability in various construction projects.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“Chemical Anchor Market by Product Type (Injectable and Capsule), Resin Type (Epoxy, Vinyl Ester, Methyl Methacrylate, Polyester, Hybrid, and Others), and End-use Industry (Construction, Oil And Gas, Marine, Telecommunications, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032."These anchors are beneficial for overhead or deep applications where mechanical anchors might be challenging to install or lack adequate holding capacity. The fluid state of the anchor enables it to penetrate and bond with the overall depth of the hole, ensuring a secure and reliable connection. Hence, the demand for chemical anchors is rising in the construction industry. The chemical anchor industry is expected to showcase the fastest growth with a 5.3% CAGR by 2032.Prime determinants of growthThe global chemical anchor market is driven by rising sustainable construction practices. Moreover, increasing awareness and emphasis on sustainable construction practices have led to the adoption of eco-friendly building materials and construction methods. For instance, according to an article published by the U.S. Green Building Council in 2022, the U.S. green building industry is considered as a high revenue generating industry and has achieved a total revenue of $88 billion in 2022. Chemical anchors, with formulations that minimize environmental impact and contribute to the longevity of structures, align with the sustainability goals of the construction industry. This eco-friendly aspect acts as a positive driver of the market. However, chemical anchors offer numerous advantages in several end-use sectors. However, there are certain health hazards associated with the use of volatile organic compound (VOC)-containing chemical anchors. For instance, high levels of VOCs in chemical anchors could particularly affect asthma and sinusitis patients.Furthermore, VOCs can cause severe irritation to throat and eyes, and a burning sensation to the nasal membranes. Some VOCs can even cause cancer if exposed beyond maximum concentration limits. Moreover, several environmental agencies such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) and European Union (EU) have laid down strict acts and regulations for the use of VOC-containing products. For instance, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) regulates VOCs at federal level in 40 CFR 59, which is the National Volatile Organic Compound Emission Standards for consumer and commercial products. These factors together retrain customers from purchasing VOC-containing chemical anchors, thus hampering the market growth.Procure Complete Report (509 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @Leading Market Players: -HiltiSika AG3MITW Red HeadFischer GroupStanley Black & DeckerBASF SEFosrocHenkel AG & Co. KGaAAnchoring Systems IncThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global chemical anchor market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Depending on product type, the injectable segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to three-fifths of the global chemical anchor market revenue. This is attributed to the fact that injectable chemical anchors are user-friendly and easy to apply. The injection system allows for precise placement of the anchor material, making it convenient for installers to apply the adhesive in various construction scenarios. Furthermore, these anchors are suitable for a variety of substrates, including concrete, masonry, stone, and certain types of rock. This versatility makes them applicable in a wide range of construction and anchoring projects.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert :The epoxy segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy resin type, the epoxy segment was the major share contributor in 2022, garnering more than one-fourth of the global chemical anchor market revenue. This is attributed to the fact that epoxy chemical anchors offer exceptional bonding strength, creating a strong and durable connection between the anchor and the substrate. This high bonding strength is crucial in applications where the integrity of the anchor is essential for structural stability.The construction segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodOn the basis of end-use industry, the construction segment acquired the largest market share in 2022, contributing more than one-third of the global chemical anchor market revenue. This is attributed to the fact that the demand for chemical anchors is growing in the construction sector. In addition, these anchors play a crucial role in securely fastening and anchoring objects to base materials such as concrete, masonry, and stone. They can further be used in a variety of substrates, including concrete, masonry, stone, and certain types of rock. This adaptability makes them suitable for different construction scenarios and materials.Access Full Summary Report:North America to maintain its dominance by 2032Region wise, North America was the major shareholder in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global chemical anchor market. The demand for chemical anchors is closely tied to the construction and infrastructure sectors. As North America continues to invest in new buildings, bridges, highways, and other infrastructure projects, the need for reliable anchoring solutions grows. Chemical anchors play a crucial role in providing strong and durable connections in various construction applications.The exceptional versatility of epoxy chemical anchorsThe epoxy chemical anchor is designed for applications in concrete and masonry. It is a robust resin anchor suitable for heavy loads and fixings and developed to provide rapid curing and exceptional strength. This anchor's applications include anchoring threaded rods, reinforcing bars, or internally threaded rod sleeves into various types of concrete and solid masonry. It exhibits an exceptionally high bond strength to concrete, ensuring reliability even in smooth climate conditions. This makes it particularly suitable for high-load applications, where the bond created is stronger than the base material itself. It does not introduce additional stress to the base material because it relies on adhesion rather than expansion. This makes it ideal for installations near edges, areas with reduced spacing, and concrete of varying quality or lower compressive strength.Strategic moves of frontrunners changing the outlook of the industryLeading entities in the chemical anchor industry are enhancing their position with strategic alliances such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches. For instance, in April 2024, Sika AG acquired Kwik Bond Polymers, LLC (KBP), a company specializing in polymer systems used to refurbish concrete infrastructure. KBP offers proven polymer technologies that effectively protect bridge decks and other concrete infrastructure, extending their lifespan. By enhancing the durability of construction projects, KBP's solutions make a substantial contribution to reducing the carbon footprint of the construction industry.On the other hand, Hilti, a global leader in innovative tools, technology, software, and services for the commercial construction industry, introduced connected fasteners in February 2020. These fasteners allow for unique identification and digital documentation directly on the job site, enhancing efficiency and traceability in construction projects. Recording every installed anchor, screw, and bolt manually is labor-intensive and inefficient. Hilti's exclusive Tracefast technology offers specifiers and contractors a user-friendly and highly productive solution to streamline this process.In conclusion, the chemical anchor industry is expanding rapidly due to its superior load-bearing abilities and versatility. The anchor's fluidity allows it to penetrate and bond throughout the entire depth of the drilled hole, ensuring a secure and dependable connection. Moreover, innovations such as epoxy anchors and strategic initiatives from industry leaders are estimated to enhance the structural stability and safety of these anchors in the upcoming years.Short descriptionChemical anchors are specialized adhesives designed for attaching objects to masonry, concrete, or other substrates. Their fluidity enables them to penetrate and bond thoroughly along the entire depth of the drilled hole, providing a secure and reliable connection. Furthermore, innovations such as epoxy anchors and strategic initiatives from industry leaders are expected to improve the structural stability and safety of these anchors in the coming years.For More Details:More Related Reports:Europe Injection Molded Plastics Market :Reinforced Plastics Market :Commodity Plastics Market :Foam Blowing Agents Market :About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

