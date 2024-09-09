Kabir Goyal, CFA Joins Boston Trust Walden As A Portfolio Manager

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust Walden is pleased to announce that Kabir Goyal has joined the firm. He will serve as a portfolio manager and securities research analyst on the International (developed markets) Equity and US Large Cap Core Equity strategy teams.

Mr. Goyal's experience spans more than two decades. Most recently, he served as a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager of the International Small Company and International All-Cap strategies at Brown Capital Management. Prior to his six-year experience at Brown Capital Management, he worked at Wasatch Advisors for six years in various investment roles, most recently as an Associate Portfolio Manager on the International Small Cap strategy.

"We are delighted to welcome Kabir to Boston Trust Walden," said Chief Investment Officer and co-Chief Executive Officer Stephen Amyouny. "Kabir's experience managing international equities and his strong research background will bolster our growing International Equity strategy. Additionally, his experience managing global securities across different market capitalizations will complement the efforts of the US Large Cap Core portfolio management team."

With the addition of Mr. Goyal, the International Equity strategy team will consist of four portfolio managers: Nathanial Riley, David Sandell, and Aaron Ziulkowski. On the Large Cap Core team,

Kabir will work alongside Stephen Amyouny, Tchintcia Barros, and Mark Zagata, who will continue to serve as portfolio managers on the strategy.

"I have admired Boston Trust Walden's investment approach and culture for many years, and I am thrilled to join the organization. Throughout my career, I have found team-based structures to be a critical driver of success and I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to drive meaningful outcomes for our clients."

About Boston Trust Walden

Boston Trust Walden is an independent, employee-owned firm providing investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. As of June 30, 2024, the firm managed approximately $16 billion in client assets. The investment team is committed to a distinctive investment philosophy, disciplined approach, and impact investing leadership. Boston Trust Walden Company is a Massachusetts chartered bank and trust company. Boston Trust Walden Inc. is a registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Trust Walden Company.

Media Inquiries: Heidi Vanni, Director of Institutional Strategies, [email protected] , (617) 726-7136.

SOURCE Boston Trust Walden Company