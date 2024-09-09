Planet Home Lending Enhances Ties With Blue Sage Solutions For Digital Lending Success

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leveraging Digital Lending enhancements, top 10 correspondent lender expands use of leading cloud-based mortgage technology

Blue Sage Solutions , a leading provider of innovative, end-to-end mortgage technology, announced today that Planet Home Lending has extended the use of Blue Sage's Digital Lending Platform in its correspondent division.

Planet Home Lending is utilizing the Correspondent Seller Portal and the loan origination platform's advanced document management capabilities to extract data from documents and automatically run compliance checks, resulting in improved loan quality and streamlining its correspondent lending operations. The company is also taking advantage of other compliance enhancements, including additional new credit management tools and vendor service enhancements that result in enhanced security and operational efficiency.

Since 2015, Planet Home Lending, a top 10 correspondent lender, has relied on the Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform to streamline its operations, reduce turn times, and deliver a superior, seamless experience for its sellers. According to Carmine Cacciavillani, founder and president of Blue Sage, the continued collaboration between both companies reflects a shared commitment to delivering exceptional service to the mortgage industry.

"At Blue Sage, our focus has always been empowering lenders to do business more efficiently and delivering excellent customer experiences, no matter what channel they operate in," said Cacciavillani. "We are thrilled to have the trust of Planet Home Lending, one of the largest correspondent lenders in the nation, and remain committed to their ongoing success."

"At Planet Home Lending, we believe that strong partnerships are the cornerstone of success," said Planet Home Lending President, Mortgage Lending John Bosley. "Blue Sage's advanced technology solutions play a crucial role in helping us deliver competitive pricing, convenient delivery options, and extensive product offerings. Together, we continue to empower our correspondent sellers to grow their business."

About Blue Sage Solutions, LLC

Blue Sage Solutions engineers transformational end-to-end lending technology backed by our 30+ years of proven industry experience. Our mission is to help lenders lower costs and boost productivity for lenders doing business in any channel. To maximize efficiencies, we emphasize system connectivity and flexibility across our multi-channel platform and maintain a comprehensive library of APIs. Blue Sage Solutions is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. For more information, visit .

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet Home Lending improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit

or .

