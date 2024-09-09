Triple20 Congratulates Trusted Partner VORAGO On Their Inclusion In The INC5000 2024 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Triple20 extends its praise to longstanding partner VORAGO Technologies for its recent inclusion in the Inc5000.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Triple20 extends its praise to longstanding partner, VORAGO Technologies , for their recent inclusion in the Inc5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in the world. As one of the only social impact companies in the trade show and exhibit industry, Triple20 prides itself on its collaborators' field-leading work.

Ranked 1,275 of 5,000 companies listed, VORAGO Technologies has achieved 408% growth over the last three years. Based out of Austin, Texas, Vorago is the technological authority for a variety of space missions. As specialists in microprocessors and microcontrollers, VORAGO enables large-scale exploratory and industrial research, providing cost-effective, high-volume manufacturing that yields a combination of quality and accessibility across product lines.

Triple20's partnership with VORAGO stemmed from a common charge: to elevate VORAGO's presence and to more accurately reflect the seriousness of their work in face-to-face brand experiences . Investing in polished, eye-catching assets, Triple20 and VORAGO effectively shifted the balance of their trade show attendees from lead generation to lead nurturing visits.

In tandem, Triple20 has worked to reframe VORAGO's brand strategy. Our team actively partners with Vorago to experiment with new trade shows, conferences and activations, monitoring ROI in real time and establishing the footholds of an event program that produces the highest quality leads in the highest possible quantities.

Triple20 has also assisted with VORAGO's budget formation and control, emphasizing holistic, service-based pricing and year-long planning to mitigate the risks of intermittent, project-to-project approaches.

The entire team at Triple20 is honored to be a key partner in VORAGO's success, empowering their team and furthering their trajectory of growth and innovation.

Silas Morgan

Triple20

+1 952-890-4200

...

The Triple20 Customer Experience

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.