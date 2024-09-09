Intualityai Predicts 2024 U.S. Presidential Election Prior To The September 10 Debate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prediction data

IntualityAI predicts that Kamala Harris will win the presidential election

IntualityAI , a leader in predictive artificial intelligence, has officially called the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election for Kamala Harris. As of September 9, 2024, and prior to the debate, the system forecasts both the popular and electoral vote in Harris' favor, continuing IntualityAI's unbroken streak of accurate predictions since the 2012 election.IntualityAI predicts Harris will secure 47.3% of the popular vote, compared to Donald Trump's 46.3%. The AI also forecasts Harris winning by 49 electoral votes, leading in key swing states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, while Trump holds an edge in Arizona.The results are shown in the attached image.IntualityAI employs Intuitive RationalityTM to simulate human decision-making by analyzing real-time data through the lens of cognitive biases and behavior patterns. This approach enables the system to predict high-probability outcomes in complex environments, from elections to financial markets. With a flawless track record in U.S. presidential elections since 2012, IntualityAI has also successfully predicted 81% of Congressional and State elections in line with polling, and an impressive 88% accuracy against the polls. The system continues to outperform traditional models in accuracy and response time across multiple domains.

An explanation of IntualityAI's prediction

