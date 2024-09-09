New Poll: An Overwhelming 92% Of Americans Support Healthcare Price Transparency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Vast majority of voters agree that price transparency would lower costs

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientRightsAdvocate (PRA) released a new poll conducted by Echelon Insights and Social Sphere that found price transparency in healthcare continues to be one of the most significant issues for the overwhelming majority of Americans.

The poll conducted among Likely Electorate voters nationwide, surveyed August 23-27, found:



92% Support requirements for hospitals and insurers to provide real prices upfront



94% Of Democrats



92% of independents

91% of Republicans

98% Support transparent pricing in healthcare compared to 90% for airlines and 85% for event tickets

91% Agree that upfront prices would protect workers from overcharges and hidden fees

88% Agree that access to healthcare prices would increase competition and lower costs

77% Prefer a president who will demand healthcare price transparency

More than 1 in 3 Postponed or avoided care due to unknown costs in the last year Especially true (49%) for those with children under 18 at home

"Time and again, the American people have voiced strong support for price transparency in healthcare,"

said Cynthia Fisher, Founder and Chairman of PatientRightsAdvocate . "The price of healthcare impacts all Americans, no matter their background, age, or zip code. That's why Patient Rights Advocate will continue to educate lawmakers on the importance of this critical issue and delivering relief through bipartisan solutions in the

Health Care PRICE Transparency Act 2.0 ."

The findings showed healthcare price transparency was more popular than many of the major policy initiatives recently rolled out by the Biden-Harris administration.

"While Americans clearly care most about transparent pricing in healthcare, the highest levels of government have chosen instead to address hidden fees for concerts and sporting events," said Fisher. "Lawmakers have also placed more emphasis on student loan debt than medical debt, our nation's leading cause of bankruptcy. I'm hopeful after seeing the results of this poll, conducted by two of the most well-guarded professionals in the field, policymakers will have the insight needed to prioritize healthcare price transparency and protect and empower American families and workers through actual upfront prices."

To see more on the results of the poll click here. For more information visit PatientRightsAdvocate and follow on X @PtRightsAdvoc

