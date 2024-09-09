Award-Winning Author Dr. Shirley Clark To Showcase Her Book Rich Mind Rich Life At 2024 Congressional Black Caucus Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned best-selling author and Wealth Coach, Dr. Shirley K. Clark , will be prominently featured at the 2024 Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) Annual Legislative (ALC), where she will appear as a distinguished author, panel guest speaker, and podcast interviewee. Dr. Clark's latest book, "Rich Mind Rich Life ," will be showcased in the Exhibitor Hall at her dedicated booth, offering attendees the opportunity to engage with her transformative insights on wealth and mindset.

This year's convention theme "From Vision to Victory: Amplifying Black Voices," seeks to empower Black communities through leadership cultivation, economic empowerment, and civic engagement. The CBCF's mission is to advance the global Black community by developing leaders, informing policy, and educating the public. The 53rd ALC is expected to draw over 15,000 attendees and will take place from September 11-15, 2024, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. The event is open to the public.

As a panelist in the“Mastering Your Mind” session, Dr. Clark will share her expertise as a veteran Mindset Wealth Coach, challenging and inspiring audiences to cultivate a rich mindset as the foundation for financial success and personal growth. Her participation is anticipated to be a highlight of the conference, offering invaluable insights for anyone seeking to elevate their life and achieve a prosperous future.

Dr. Clark's new book, "Rich Mind Rich Life," is poised to make a significant impact among the esteemed authors featured at the convention. This is an unparalleled opportunity for individuals to connect with Dr. Clark and other thought leaders who are shaping the future.

