Fanduel Casino Crowns $1M Jackpot Summer Sweepstakes Winner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FanDuel Casino makes one lucky player a millionaire through FanDuel Casino's $1M Jackpot Summer Sweepstakes.

Today, FanDuel Casino, announced that it has officially made one lucky player a millionaire through FanDuel Casino's $1M Jackpot Summer Sweepstakes. Agostino Limongelli, 62 years old, is officially a millionaire, after winning FanDuel Casino's $1M Jackpot Summer Sweepstakes. Agostino will be awarded the $1,000,000 grand prize from FanDuel Casino.

"With over 100,000 customers in the running for the grand prize, we are so excited to finally share our FanDuel Casino $1M Jackpot Summer Sweepstakes winner," said Daniele Phillips, Vice President of Brand Strategy at FanDuel Casino. "Making a player a millionaire is an honor for our team. We love seeing our players' engagement and excitement with our promotions. Congratulations to Agostino!"

To be eligible for the drawing, FanDuel Casino players needed to bet $50+ from 7/1-9/1 on selected slot games to earn an entry to win one million dollars. Players in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, and Connecticut were eligible for the promotion.

"I was full of shock and excitement after winning FanDuel Casino's $1M Promotion! I couldn't believe it when Vegas Matt called me. This is surreal! Thank you so much FanDuel Casino!" said Limongelli.

Agostino was notified of winning the $1,000,000 promotion via a FaceTime call with FanDuel Casino ambassador, Vegas Matt . Vegas Matt talked with Agostino about his excitement for the prize, what he will do with the funds, why he loves FanDuel Casino and more. Check out Agostino's reaction to winning the $1M promotion live on FanDuel Casino's YouTube .

