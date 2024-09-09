Shazia Miller, An Expert In Improving Education For Young Adults, Joins The American Institutes For Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arlington, Va., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shazia Miller , a nationally recognized education researcher and expert on secondary and postsecondary access and success, has joined the American Institutes for Research (AIR) as a vice president in the Human Services Division. Miller will lead AIR's secondary and postsecondary area, which seeks to improve systems, policies, programs, and institutions that shape student experiences and opportunities for young adults.

Miller most recently served as senior vice president at Mathematica (2022-2024), leading its Education and Employment Division, and as senior vice president for NORC at the University of Chicago (2017-2022), leading its education and child development area. Her new position is a homecoming, of sorts: Miller worked for AIR for six years (2011-2017) as a researcher and managing director, designing, conducting, and leading work in different areas of education.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shazia back to AIR to help drive and expand our work in secondary and postsecondary education,” said Julie Kochanek , senior vice president for AIR's Human Services Division.“Her deep understanding of education policy and practice and her experience in research design and leadership will allow us to better serve clients and communities that seek to increase opportunities and improve outcomes for all students.”

Throughout her career, Miller has led research and evaluations on a wide range of programs and interventions, with a focus on improving education for young adults. This includes co-leading a study on the Chicagoland College-to-Career Transition ; a randomized control trial of Indiana's system of diagnostic assessments; the Using a Strategic Learning Community to Build Equity in Higher Education Institutions study; and much more.

In addition to her work at Mathematica, NORC, and AIR, Miller served as director of evaluation for Learning Point Associates; associate director for instructional support at Chicago Public Schools; and associate director for research outreach at the University of Chicago. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in political science and her Ph.D. in human development and social policy from Northwestern University.

“Postsecondary training and education have never been more important in this country, but we continue to grapple with long-standing disparities in educational opportunities for young adults,” Miller said.“I look forward to working with the outstanding team at AIR to address challenges and explore possible solutions that can improve lives, strengthen communities, and create a more equitable world.”

Miller is active in the Society for Research in Educational Effectiveness, the Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management, and the American Educational Research Association. She has served as a reviewer for the National Science Foundation Directorates and the Institute of Education Sciences, as well as various educational journals.



