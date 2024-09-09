Venteur Announces Partnership With United Benefits Advisors To Bring Personalized Insurance Options To Employers Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Venteur , a healthcare startup helping companies provide personalized insurance options to their employees, announced a strategic partnership with United Benefit Advisors® (UBA) , the nation's leading independent employee benefits advisory organization.

UBA and its committee of members work to vet healthcare solutions such as Venteur on behalf of the organization in order to recommend best in class solutions that align with UBA's objectives. Venteur will provide access to tailored health benefit options to UBA members to use as they guide employers through the process of selecting the best options for employee benefits.

"Becoming a strategic partner with UBA will give access to employers nationwide to implement our services through already trusted benefits advisors," said Stacy Edgar, CEO and co-founder of Venteur. "We are honored to join their network and look forward to supporting the switch to personalized individual healthcare benefits for all."

Not only does this step further Venteur's goal of building the health insurance system of the future, it is directly in line with the company's vision of solving the US's health insurance affordability crisis. Venteur has helped businesses save millions on their health insurance spend while upgrading their benefits experience.

"We are thrilled to introduce Venteur as a new UBA Solution Alliance and our preferred ICHRA administrator after a thorough vetting by a UBA Committee of benefit advisory experts," said Colleen Kucera, President of UBA. "This strategic partnership empowers UBA Partner Firms to provide even more comprehensive solutions to employers, helping them attract and retain top talent."

Venteur utilizes Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) plans to

give employees within an organization complete control over their own health care. The company is adept at addressing the needs of businesses regardless of size, offering a concierge-style ICHRA experience that has been popular among both larger employers and small businesses.

About Venteur

Venteur helps companies offer their employees a selection of personalized, high-quality health benefits that work best for them. Since launching in 2021, Venteur has offered ICHRA solutions that give employees more say in their own health care options and give employers predictability in their benefits budget and control over costs. Venture is building a better benefits system that provides the coverage employees want at a price point small businesses can afford. For more information, visit m .

About United Benefit Advisors®

United Benefit Advisors® (UBA) is the nation's leading independent employee benefits advisory organization with more than 200 offices throughout the United States and Canada. UBA empowers 2,000+ advisors to maintain independence while capitalizing on each other's shared knowledge and market presence to provide best-in-class services and solutions.

