Digifolio's Digitoken DGFL In Presale Round 2: Act Fast Before It's Over!

HONG KONG, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiFolio, a pioneering web3 company, is excited to announce that DigiToken (DGFL) is now in its PreSale Round 2. This exclusive opportunity allows investors to acquire DGFL tokens at a special pre-sale rate, offering significant advantages before the public launch. In the first round of the pre-sale, DigiToken successfully raised $413,000, reflecting strong investor confidence and interest in the project.

Why DigiToken?

DigiToken powers the entire DigiFolio ecosystem, including:



DigiFolio Portal : A comprehensive investment platform.

Digi Wallet : Secure storage and transactions for cryptocurrencies.

Digi Play : Interactive gaming platform with play-to-earn features.

Digi Swap : Seamless digital asset exchange. Digi AI : Advanced AI-powered trading bots.



Key Highlights of DigiToken PreSale Round 2:



Limited Availability : Tokens are being rapidly acquired.

Exclusive Rates : Benefit from the pre-sale pricing. Innovative Ecosystem : Access unique features within DigiFolio's diverse projects.



Luis García, Brand Ambassador of DigiFolio, emphasizes, "This is a unique chance for early adopters to be part of an innovative digital finance ecosystem. DigiToken is designed to provide unparalleled utility and value to its holders."

CEO's Quote: “Our successful first round of pre-sale is a testament to the growing trust and enthusiasm in DigiFolio's vision. As we enter the second round, we're more committed than ever to delivering value to our community and driving forward the future of digital investments,” said Azat Shahanov CEO of DigiFolio.

About DigiFolio

DigiFolio is a Hong Kong-based web3 company with multiple projects, including DigiFolio Portal, Digi Wallet, Digi Play, Digi Swap, and Digi AI. The ecosystem is powered by DigiToken, enabling secure and efficient digital asset transactions and investments.

Presale Link : Join the DigiFolio Presale

Contact Information

Disclaimer: This content is provided by DigiFolio. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

