EKC PR Signs L.A.'S Hottest Celebrity Tattoo Artist, WINTERSTONE

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EKC PR

proudly announces the addition of WINTERSTONE ––L.A.'s top celebrity tattoo artist––to its distinguished client roster.

Redefining the art of fine line tattooing, WINTERSTONE has earned an unparalleled reputation among Hollywood's elite. His work, known for its intricate detail and delicate beauty, has become a signature mark of excellence in the industry.

With an impressive clientele reading like a who's who of Hollywood royalty, WINTERSTONE's latest creation is a deeply personal tribute inked on John Legend . The tattoo, a subtle "heart-monitor-like cursive" connecting family names, is a distinctive design unique to WINTERSTONE, and joins his long list of iconic tattoos gracing the bodies of stars like

Lady Gaga , Miley Cyrus , Matt Damon , Emma Roberts , Mandy Moore , Joe Jonas , Sophie Turner , Chrissy Teigen , Sophia Bush , Jennifer Love Hewitt , Hilary Duff , Demi Lovato , Stephen Curry , Kristin Cavallari , and many more!

WINTERSTONE, whose real name is Daniel Winter, has become the ultimate destination for those seeking not just a tattoo, but a museum-worthy masterpiece. His current waitlist? A staggering one year.

"Each tattoo is more than just ink; it's a creation that carries deep meaning for the wearer," says WINTERSTONE. "My goal is to create something timeless and personal, whether it's a delicate rose or finely detailed script."

A true artist from a young age, WINTERSTONE honed his craft with a .3 lead pencil––a skill that would later evolve and define his renowned signature fine line technique. From his early days as a graphic designer at Disney, to launching his own sportswear line, and ultimately discovering his passion for tattooing, WINTERSTONE has always been at the forefront of innovation and creativity.

Today, WINTERSTONE continues to push the boundaries of fine line tattooing––a style many attempt to replicate, yet none match his special touch. WINTERSTONE's work remains the gold standard in the industry, with each tattoo telling a unique and personal story.

