Pixelligent Secures Strategic Investment From Henkel To Support Global Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelligent Technologies LLC (Pixelligent), today announced that it has secured a significant strategic capital from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (“Henkel”), a global leader in adhesives, sealants, functional coatings and consumer goods, headquartered in Germany. Along with the investment, the support of Henkel's world-class global infrastructure and sales force, combined with Pixelligent's award-winning products and technology, will help accelerate the adoption of extended reality (XR) and next-generation display applications.



Pixelligent's PFAS-free products deliver the properties and performance demanded by the intense requirements of augmented and mixed reality devices, OLED, 3D, and microLED displays, as well as optical sensors and industrial applications. The company's PixClear®, PixNIL®, and PixJet® products are the industry's premier high-refractive index formulations, valued by leaders for their optimal combination of wide process windows, operating efficiencies, and unprecedented performance.

The deal coincides with growth in markets where Pixelligent leads. In particular, the AR/VR market is surging due to rising demand for immersive experiences in gaming, healthcare, retail, education, and other sectors. Valued today at around $20 billion, the market is projected to reach almost $100 billion by 2029, growing annually by more than 30% between now and then.

“Pixelligent is developing next-generation XR and display formulations for leading consumer electronics companies,” said Carmen Chua, Corporate Senior Vice President Mobility & Electronics Adhesives at Henkel.“The synergies we anticipate in applications development and product roadmaps, combined with our global footprint will enable Pixelligent to scale faster and better support its customers.”

“In Henkel we have found a global strategic partner who shares our conviction that we can deliver breakthrough products for customers while also being good stewards of the environment and still deliver exceptional value to shareholders,” said Pixelligent's President and CEO, Craig Bandes.“We are both committed to driving continuous product innovation and expanding our capabilities and product offerings. The partnership will strengthen our ability to serve our consumer electronics and industrial customers and help us penetrate new global markets. We are delighted to collaborate with this global leader.”

