Solvay: Acquisition Of Own Shares


9/9/2024 12:17:04 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brussels, September 9, 2024, 6:00pm CEST - Regulated information

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Solvay SA hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Buyback Program, announced on August 1, 2024.

Solvay has repurchased 36,500 Solvay shares in the period from September 2, 2024 up to and including September 6, 2024, as follows:

Date of repurchase Number of shares Average price paid Max price paid Min price paid Total Market
02-09-2024 500 32.011 32.28 31.72 16,005.50 XBRU
03-09-2024 500 31.9496 32.18 31.55 15,974.80 XBRU
04-09-2024 82 31.58 31.58 31.58 2,589.56 CEUX
04-09-2024 418 31.5824 31.71 31.29 13,201.44 XBRU
05-09-2024 168 31.6889 31.74 31.68 5,323.74 AQEU
05-09-2024 433 31.692 31.7 31.66 13,722.64 CEUX
05-09-2024 181 31.6692 31.68 31.66 5,732.13 TQEX
05-09-2024 4,218 31.7046 32.27 31.56 133,730.00 XBRU
06-09-2024 1,043 31.5252 31.7 31.28 32,880.78 AQEU
06-09-2024 8,685 31.4121 31.71 31.22 272,814.09 CEUX
06-09-2024 1,166 31.5686 31.7 31.28 36,808.99 TQEX
06-09-2024 19,106 31.5167 31.75 31.19 602,158.07 XBRU

As of September 6, 2024, Solvay held a total of 1,230,841 own shares, spread out as follows:

  • 927,912 Solvay shares held by Solvay SA; and
  • 302,929 Solvay shares held by Solvay Stock Option Management SRL (“SSOM”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Solvay SA.

Contacts

Media relations Investor relations
Peter Boelaert
+32 479 30 91 59

Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen
+32 484 65 30 47

Kimberly King
+ 1 470 464 4336

... 		Boris Cambon-Lalanne
+32 471 55 37 49

Geoffroy d'Oultremont
+32 478 88 32 96

Vincent Toussaint
+33 6 74 87 85 65

...

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of over 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.9 billion in net sales in 2023, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

