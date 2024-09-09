2024 Threebestrated® Recipient MFC Lawyers Is Thrilled To Share A Happy Moment Of Opening A New Office In Milton

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MFC Lawyers, Guelph's renowned law firm is thrilled to announce expanding their footprints to Milton, to accommodate the growing demand of their valued clients. This marks a significant milestone in their firm's growth and success. This strategic expansion enables the MFC Lawyers team to make their exceptional services accessible to a wider set of audience.The new office is conveniently located at 310 Main St E, Unit 203, Milton, ON L9T 1P5. They are dedicated to guaranteeing the same high level of care, attention, and expertise that has made MFC Lawyers a trusted name in Guelph and beyond, at their new location as well.Erika A. MacLeod is the owner of MFC Lawyers. She is one of Guelph's experienced and 2024 ThreeBestRated® award-winning family lawyers. She has been holding the prestigious position since 2017, which suggests that Erika and her MFC Law team have consistently maintained a higher degree of excellence in their career all these years.Erika A. MacLeodErika is an experienced family lawyer, with a particular focus on high-conflict, and complex legal matters. As a skilled negotiator and seasoned litigator, she has a proven track record of successful case handling at various court levels, including the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, the Ontario Court of Appeal, the Ontario Court of Justice and the Ontario Family Court. Prior to founding her firm, she gained significant experience through her articling positions at various law firms in Toronto, Fergus, and Guelph. She has strong experience in mediation, arbitration, and high-stakes settlement discussions. She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table.Her approach centers on conflict reduction without resorting to the court system. She understands that situations and problems will not be the same for every family and each situation needs a different strategic solution and advice, personalized to the clients' circumstances. Her decisive actions ensure an early resolution and cost-benefit outcomes.According to ThreeBestRated®'s analysis process, which was what enabled the experts to identify Erika as a top-performing business, Erika stands out from the competition due to her exceptional skills and commitment to excellence.About MFC LawyersMFC Lawyer is the largest modern boutique law firm in Guelph, Ontario, specializing in Family law. Erika founded the firm in 2015, where she has built a team of professionals who are adept at negotiation and have notable experience in handling complex and sensitive family matters. They are committed to seeking every approach to achieve the desired results with minimum investment. They are also devoted to providing their clients with courteous care.Throughout the process, they provide comprehensive support for their clients to protect their clients' rights and interests. From collecting, handling the paperwork, and collecting records to representing the clients in court – the MFC lawyers will take care of everything for their valued clients.Services OfferedMFC Lawyers handles cases including parenting and custody disputes, Child and spousal support disputes, Division of family assets, including business, corporate, farm assets, Analysis and use of expert evidence, Pensions, trusts & taxation, Court procedural expertise, motions, conferences, & trials, Premarital contracts, Parenting agreements, Cohabitation agreements, Separation agreements, Divorce, Financial investigation of complex property & business transactions, Common-law relationships, Same-sex relationships, Succession Planning, Wills & Powers of Attorney, Child Abduction, Child Adoption, and Legal Research & Opinions.To get their assistance in a difficult situation, visit mfclawyers . Alternatively, call them at 226-444-5578 for a free 30-minute consultation. MFC Lawyers has their head office at 155-163 Suffolk Street West, Suite 2C, Second Floor, Guelph, ON, N1H 2J7.

