Aviation Lubricants Market: Projected To Reach $2.84 Billion By 2027, Driven By Sustainability And Advanced Formulations

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global aviation lubricants generated $2.24 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $2.84 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aviation Lubricants Market by Type (Hydraulic Fluid, Engine Oil, Grease, and Special Lubricants & Additives), (Mineral Based, and Synthetic), End User (OEM, and Aftermarket), Application (Hydraulic Systems, Engine, Landing Gear, Airframe, and Others), and by Platform (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, and Business & General Aviation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027."🔰 Download Sample Pages -Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the aviation lubricants market in 2019, whereas South Korea is expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.Different types of aircrafts have different lubrication requirements as well as different lubrication standards to ensure smooth and safe operation of aircrafts. Contamination of aviation lubricants, owing to presence of sand, dirt, or metallic particles in lubricants below required quality standards can result in engine service failure and might result in extra wear and metallic abrasion, which can damage components of an aircraft and might lead to disaster.Rise in number of airline passengers, increase in consumption of synthetic lubricants, and growth in number of airports augment the growth of the global aviation lubricants market . On the other hand, contamination in lubricants impedes the growth of the market. Nevertheless, demand for low-density lubricants and development of safe and eco-friendly lubricants are expected to usher a plethora of opportunities in the near future.The engine oil segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the engine oil segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly half of the global aviation lubricants market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to engine oils being replaced every 50 hours or four months to ensure optimum engine performance. However, the special lubricants & additives segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to excellent lubrication provided against friction and wear.Procure Complete Research Report Now:The synthetic segment to continue its highest contribution by 2027Based on technology, the synthetic segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total share of the global aviation lubricants market, and is expected to continue its highest contribution by 2027. This is attributed to high tolerance to extreme temperatures and aging along with development of cost-effective synthetic lubricants. However, the mineral-based segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. This is due to good solubility with additives, low cost, and enhanced compatibility with seals.Leading Market PlayersExxon Mobil CorporationAerospace Lubricants, Inc.The Chemours CompanyRoyal Dutch Shell plcNYCOLANXESSLUKOILNye Lubricants, Inc.Eastman Chemical CompanyROCOLJET-LUBEInterested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Key Findings Of The StudyIn 2019, by end user, the aftermarket segment generated the highest revenue .In 2019, by application, the engine segment was the highest revenue contributor.In 2019, by platform, the commercial aviation segment was the highest revenue contributor.In 2019, region-wise, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

