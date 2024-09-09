Single Factor Authentication System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The single factor authentication system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.61 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in online services, increase use of mobile devices, rise in cyber threats, increase in regulatory compliance requirements, increase in cost-effective security solutions, increase user demand for convenient authentication methods, and rise in online banking and e-commerce.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Single Factor Authentication System Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The single factor authentication system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $26.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising cybersecurity threats, increasing adoption of digital services, growing emphasis on user convenience, expansion of cloud-based authentication services, rising demand for cost-effective security solutions, increasing adoption of mobile and online banking, and increasing connected devices.

Growth Driver Of The Single Factor Authentication System Market

The increasing cybersecurity threats are expected to propel the growth of the single-factor authentication system market going forward. Cybersecurity threats refer to the growing number and sophistication of malicious activities and attacks targeting digital systems, networks, and data. Cybersecurity threats are occurring due to sophisticated attack techniques, proliferation of connected devices, lack of cybersecurity awareness, and insufficient investment in cybersecurity. Single-factor authentication system using passwords or PINs helps mitigate cybersecurity threats by providing an essential layer of defense against unauthorized access to systems, applications, and data.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Single Factor Authentication System Market Share?

Key players in the single factor authentication system market include Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Thales Group, IDEMIA, HID Global Corporation, Nuance Communications Inc., M2SYS Technology LLC, Anviz Global Inc., Daon Inc., BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Integrated Biometrics LLC, Iris ID Systems Inc., Iritech Inc, Suprema Inc, Precise Biometrics AB, BIO-key International Inc., Fulcrum Biometrics Inc., IrisGuard Ltd, BioSec Group Ltd., Facebanx, SecuGen Corporation, Touchless Biometric Systems AG, Zvetco LLC, NITGEN Co. Ltd.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Single Factor Authentication System Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the single-factor authentication system market are developing devices based on palm vein recognition to enhance security and reliability. Palm vein recognition is a biometric authentication technology that identifies individuals based on the unique patterns of veins in their palms.

How Is The Global Single Factor Authentication System Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Fingerprint Recognition, Iris Recognition, Palm Print Recognition, Face Recognition, Vein Recognition, Signature Recognition, Voice Recognition, Other Types

2) By Offering: Hardware, Software

3) By Functional Type: Contact, Noncontact, Combined

4) By End User: Government, Military And Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Banking And Finance, Consumer Electronics, Travel And Immigration, Security, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Single Factor Authentication System Market

North America was the largest region in the single factor authentication system market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the single factor authentication system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Single Factor Authentication System Market Definition

Single factor authentication (SFA) system refers to a method of verifying a user's identity using only one type of authentication factor. It is the simplest form of authentication, requiring only one factor to verify identity. It provides a more convenient user experience compared to multi-factor authentication (MFA), which requires additional verification steps.

Single Factor Authentication System Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global single factor authentication system market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Single Factor Authentication System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on single factor authentication system market size , single factor authentication system market drivers and trends, single factor authentication system market major players, single factor authentication system competitors' revenues, single factor authentication system market positioning, and single factor authentication system market growth across geographies. The single factor authentication system market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

