France Fuel Cards Market Report - Fuel Card Volumes Set To Increase At A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 0.3%, To Reach 12.6 Billion Liters In 2028
Date
9/9/2024 11:46:17 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Cards Report - France 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fleet card volumes decreased by 0.8% between 2022 and 2023, from 6.63 billion liters to 6.57 billion liters.
The fuel Cards in France report is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2028, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in France.
Report Scope
The total number of service stations in France decreased by 0.4% during 2022- 23, from 11,078 to 11,039. In 2023, 2,800 new fuel cards were issued, which brought the total number of fuel cards to 2.7 million. Out of the total active cards in the market, 76.3% were held by fleet vehicles and 23.7% by CRT vehicles. During 2024- 28, fuel card volumes will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.3%, to reach 12.6 billion liters in 2028.
Reasons to Buy
Plan effective market entry strategies by uncovering current and future volumes and values of the France fuel card market. Assess whether you should increase network acceptance of your card and identify potential new merchants by uncovering the position of competitors. Whether you are an issuer, a processor, a leasing company or a fuel retailer, make informed pitches to partners by understanding their business. Enhance fuel sales at your service stations by identifying which fuel cards you should accept based on their market shares and network acceptance. Plan your regional strategy by understanding the top five European markets, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy and France.
Key Topics Covered:
Top Five European Markets Overview Market Overview Market Size Market Forecast Channel Share Market Share Major Competitors Competitor Card Analysis
Company Coverage:
TOTAL UTA DKV Esso Shell AS24 Auchan Avia Agip (Eni) Red Tortuga IDS BP Eurowag
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN09092024004107003653ID1108652994
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.