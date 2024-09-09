(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Blood analysis vets in finding signs of disorders in pets, including diabetes, thyroid, liver, and renal problems.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research, Inc., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global veterinary hematology analyzers market (수의학 혈액학 분석기 시장) was projected to attain US$ 1 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to garner a 5.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is likely to attain US$ 1.8 billion .

Veterinarian hematology analyzers are state-of-the-art medical devices that automate the laboratory and veterinary clinic examination of blood samples. These systems use state-of-the-art technologies like as impedance counting, flow cytometry, and spectrophotometry to provide accurate and reliable findings.

Analyzers are used by veterinarians to obtain detailed data on an animal's blood composition, such as hemoglobin levels and the concentration of different cell types. These variables are used in the diagnosis of illnesses that affect animals, including cancer, infections, immune system problems, and anemia.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure:









Key Findings of Market Report



Zoonotic illnesses can naturally spread from humans to other vertebrates or from animals to other vertebrates.

Bacteria, viruses, fungi, parasites, and other microbes are the means of transmission.

Hematology analyzers for veterinarians can identify anomalies in blood parameters in real-time. This makes it possible for medical practitioners to identify zoonotic diseases quickly, start appropriate treatment, and put important preventative measures in place to stop their spread.

Market Trends for Veterinary Hematology Analyzers



Hematology analyzers for veterinarians are advanced diagnostic instruments that provide comprehensive details on the biological constituents of blood, including red, white, and platelets.

These analyzers play a critical role in the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of several hematological illnesses in animals. By examining blood samples, veterinary hematology analyzers also help to monitor and safeguard the overall health of the pet population. The European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF), a trade group located in the United Kingdom, reports that the number of pets in Europe increased by 11% in 2022 to 340 million, with the majority being dogs (104 million) and cats (127 million). The number of pets growing as a consequence is driving the growth of the veterinary hematopathology analyzer market.

Global Market for Veterinary Hematology Analyzers: Regional Outlook



In 2023, North America held the greatest share. The number of hospitals and veterinary clinics is growing, along with the adoption rate of pets, which is driving up market data in the area. The 2021–2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey estimates that 90.5 million households in the United States-or 70% of all households-own a pet. The market share of veterinary hematology analyzers in North America is also being driven by an increase in public awareness of zoonotic illnesses.

Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market: Competitive Landscape

The primary emphasis of major companies in the veterinary hematology analyzers market is on developing sophisticated blood analyzers and completely automated analyzers that improve sample findings to satisfy certain requirements.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global veterinary hematology analyzers market:



Siemens Healthineers

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Heska Corporation

Abaxis, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Boule Medical AB

Qreserve Inc.

Drew Scientific Inc.

Urit Medical

Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co. Ltd.

Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

Scil Animal Care Company GmbH

HORIBA Medical

Diatron MI PLC

Clindiag Systems Co. Ltd. HemoCue AB

Some prominent developments by the players in this market are:



Mars , Incorporated and SYNLAB Group agreed into an agreement in August 2023 for the acquisition of SYNLAB Vet's assets. SYNLAB Vet is a European provider of specialized veterinary laboratory diagnostics.

After the deal closes, SYNLAB Vet will become a part of Mars Petcare, a mission-driven international company that provides veterinarian health and diagnostics, nutrition, technology, and innovation-focused goods and services to pets and pet owners.

The complete completion of Mars, Incorporated's acquisition of Heska -a supplier of cutting-edge veterinary diagnostic and specialized solutions-was announced in April 2023. Heska is now a part of the Science & Diagnostics business of Mars Petcare, allowing for greater coverage in the areas of technology and diagnostics, as well as faster research and development and increased access to pet healthcare products worldwide.

Buy this Premium Research Report:

Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Segmentation

By Product

Table Top Analyzers



Fully Automatic Analyzers Semi-automatic Analyzers

Point-of-Care Analyzers



Cartridge-based Others (Direct Sample-based)

By Analysis Parameter



2-Part WBC Differential

3-Part WBC Differential

5-Part WBC Differential Others

By End User



Research Institutes

Veterinary Diagnostic Centers

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics Others (Point-of-Care Testing, In-house Testing, etc.)

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –



Dental Syringe Market - The global market for dental syringes (치과용 주사기 시장) was estimated to be worth a market valuation of US$ 343.4 million in 2021. The market is anticipated to advance with a steady 5.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 577.8 million.

Dental Suction Mirror Market - The global dental suction mirror market (치과용 흡입거울 시장) was valued at US$ 49.9 Mn in 2021 and is projected to surpass the value of US$ 79.2 Million by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Microwave Ablation Devices Market – The global microwave ablation devices market (마이크로파 절제 장치 시장) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2024 to 2034 and reach US$ 1.0 Billion by the end of 2034. Micropump Market – The global micropump market (마이크로펌프 시장) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2024 to 2034 and reach US$ 12.4 Billion by the end of 2034.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website:

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube