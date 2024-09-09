(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Accommodation & Food Services Global Size & Growth Report with Updated & Recession Risk Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

2024 Accommodation & Food Services Global Market Size & Growth Report covers revenue, growth, and regional share across 4 global regions, 22 subregions, and 216 countries. Historical data is from 2012 through 2023, with forecasts for 2024 and 2027.

The historical data utilizes in-depth survey results from companies in the Accommodation & Food Services industry combined with country and regional economic, firmographic, and demographic data. Our analysts develop the forecasts using models that account for trends and dynamics in the industry, country, region, and macroeconomic factors.

The Accommodation and Food Services sector comprises establishments providing customers with lodging and/or preparing meals, snacks, and beverages for immediate consumption.

The report format covers industry revenue, revenue growth, and share covered across all regions and countries for 2012-2023, with forecasts for 2024 and 2027.

This report is relied on by professionals looking for a complete worldwide view of and forecast for industry market size, revenue, and growth. This report is ideal for market sizing, strategic planning, sales & marketing strategy, performance benchmarking, and geographic expansion.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900