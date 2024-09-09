One River School Of Art Shines A Light On The Value Of Art Education As Students Head Back To Class

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

At One River School, art educators help students find their passion in their art experience.

One River Launches Campaign in Conjunction with National Arts in Education Week

- Matt Ross, Founder and CEO, One River SchoolENGLEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One River School , an organization on a mission to“transform art education”® in America, is welcoming back students this week as it aims to answer the question,“Why art education?” As the team of art educators across the tri-state area and at locations throughout the U.S. welcomes new and returning students, the school is launching an educational campaign that shines a light on the value of art education for all ages. Kicking off online and via social media channels today, it runs in conjunction with National Arts in Education Week , September 9-13.“We know that art is essential to health, happiness, better learning, and a range of well-documented benefits,” said Matt Ross, Founder and CEO of One River School.“What we need to do better, however, is to ensure that students and parents know the tangible value of art, just as they've been taught about the importance of extracurricular sports and music classes.”According to a study from LendingTree, while 71% of parents with children under 18 say they have a child involved in extracurricular activities, art falls well behind sports (70%) and music (41%), with only 28% of parents reporting investment; tied with dance. The low financial investment persists despite an increased prevalence of reports showing the value of art classes, including the development of social, emotional, and interpersonal skills, bolstered academic achievement, and improved focus and critical thinking. Additionally, careers in the arts are growing in range and prevalence, along with increasing salaries, doing away with the outdated notion of the“starving artist.”“We purpose-built our curriculum to give our students a valuable look at the art of today that translates directly to relevant careers,” explained Ross.“And with the largest range of traditional studio and digital classes available, students can explore, find their passion, and enjoy the mindfulness and happiness of their art experience.”Fall courses kick off September 9. One River is running a special first-class-free fall promotion. To find a class near you, visit the website. For more information on the value of art education, visit national-arts-in-education-week-2024/ .ABOUT ONE RIVERFounded in 2012 in Englewood, NJ,“one river” west of New York City, One River School has embarked on a mission to“Transform art education”® in America. Today, the company's innovative program teaches thousands of students in 15 locations across six states. The School is unrivaled in its focus on the art of today and celebrating living and contemporary artists. This comes alive in each classroom as well as in the art on exhibit in the gallery spaces of each school. The company has developed a proprietary method of teaching art and digital design classes to people of all ages. Very simply, One Rivers' students have more fun, learn faster, and produce more compelling creative outcomes. Class and camp offerings range from drawing, cartooning, manga, and painting to digital design, animation, street art, Cosplay, and more. Learn more at . Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.# # #

