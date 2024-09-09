Nium Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With Chief Financial Officer And Chief Compliance Officer Appointments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Investment veteran, Andre Mancl, joins as CFO; Fraud risk expert, Philip Doyle, to lead regulatory compliance operations



SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium , the global leader in real-time cross-border payments, today announced two executive appointments that strengthen its leadership team and underscore the company's focus on driving efficient and responsible growth.

Andre Mancl joins as Chief Officer. He will oversee all financial strategies for the company and will lead Nium's global finance organization, including planning, treasury, tax, reporting, corporate development, and investor relations. He will be integral in helping Nium deliver profitable growth and efficiency at scale, while creating value for all Nium shareholders.

joins as Chief Compliance Officer. He will lead Nium's global risk and compliance programs, ensuring both evolve and grow as regulatory expectations heighten. Both executives will report to Prajit Nanu , Founder and CEO of Nium, and will join the company's Executive Committee.

"These two leaders add deep subject matter expertise in their respective fields and complement what is already one of the best leadership teams in global payments," said Nanu. "We're in a great position to continue executing on a sustainable growth strategy, elevating our operational performance across all areas of our business, while delivering customer-centric technology innovation. These leaders, together with our colleagues around the world, take us steps closer to achieving a mission of connecting the world's banks and businesses to the future of real-time, cross-border payments."

Prior to Nium, Mancl was the Chief Financial Officer at ChowNow, a leading software platform that connects independent restaurants with their diners through a suite of digital products. Before joining ChowNow in 2021, he was a Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Internet Investment Banking at Credit Suisse. As an Investment Banker, he worked in the Technology Sector for over 15 years and has been involved in tens of billions of dollars of debt, equity, and M&A transactions. During his banking career he advised and executed transactions for companies, such as Lyft, Snap, Ancestry, Facebook (Meta), AppLovin, and GoDaddy. Prior to his investment banking career, he served as a distinguished SH-60B Seahawk Helicopter Pilot in the United States Navy, flying missions in various regions and received the Order of the Daedalian for landing a helicopter in distress. He holds an MBA from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and a BS in Industrial and Systems Engineering from the University of Southern California (USC).

"Throughout my career in the technology sector, I've witnessed firsthand the profound impact of technology innovation on the global economy," commented Mancl. "Joining Nium at this pivotal moment is one of the most exciting moments of my career and I'm humbled to be part of such an exceptional team. I look forward to playing a meaningful role in Nium's next phase of growth."

joins Nium with decades of risk and compliance experience, most recently Chief Risk and Compliance Officer for Zepz, one of the world's leading remittance companies. There he created and led the company's global compliance program, including standards and best practices for adhering to applicable local and international regulations. Prior to this, Doyle held senior financial crime positions at banks, such as Revolut, Clearbank, and Tandem Bank. A career-long "fraud fighter," Doyle has also held fraud prevention roles at FICO, SAV Credit Limited, Visa, and Morgan Stanley. He holds an MSc. from the University of Nottingham and a BSc. from the University of Sussex.

"Payments is built on the trust we earn from the banks and businesses we serve," said Doyle. "There could not be a better time to start my journey with Nium with so much investment going into expanding our compliance programs to be best-in-class."

Mancl and Doyle join at a time of great momentum for Nium, which recently announced its expansion

Latin America with license applications, key fintech association memberships, and new customers. The company also announced new local funding and collection capabilities

to more than 40 countries and 15 currencies, with more to come. In June, the company announced that it had raised US$50 million in a Series E funding round , led by a prominent sovereign wealth fund in Southeast Asia. Today's news follows key appointments for the company including Spencer Hanlon

to Chief Operating Officer and Alexandra Johnson

to Chief Payments Officer.

Nium, the leader in real-time, cross-border payments, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 220+ markets, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 40 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorisations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance – independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore.

