Operational Psychologist For U.S. Air Force Rescue Squadron Named 2025 National Staffing Employee Of The Year

The announcement marks the beginning of National Staffing Employee Week, which runs this year from Sept. 9 to 15 and highlights the achievements of the millions of temporary and contract employees hired by U.S. staffing agencies each year.

In 2023, staffing agencies hired a total of 12.7 million temporary and contract employees nationwide.

"Dr. Alexander's work preparing elite pararescuemen for life-saving missions exemplifies the wide array of career opportunities staffing agencies offer," said Richard Wahlquist, chief executive officer of ASA. "Temporary and contract employees bring a diverse range of skills and perspectives to the workplace, and their contributions are essential to the success of both private and public sector organizations in the U.S. and throughout the world. We're proud to shine a light on some of the most incredible stories of opportunity and excellence from the staffing world this year."

Sponsored by StaffPro3, a division of PMC Insurance Group, the National Staffing Employee of the Year and All-Star awards honor current or former temporary or contract employees whose extraordinary stories of staffing success best exemplify one or more of the industry's key messages of bridging into permanent employment, job flexibility, and access to a new career field.



Alexander will be honored during a ceremony at Staffing World®, the ASA annual convention and expo, which this year takes place Oct. 22–24 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, TN.

Amanda Alexander, Ph.D.

The

Arora Group

Through staffing, Amanda Alexander has found an opportunity to challenge herself while doing meaningful work. She was working in private practice when a friend reached out about an opportunity to work as a civilian operational psychologist with the U.S. Air Force through the Arora Group.

"I really had no idea these types of opportunities existed, which I think really highlights the importance of [staffing] companies like the Arora Group," Alexander said.

After discussing the opportunity with her spouse, Alexander relocated to Aviano Air Base in Italy, where she is embedded with the 57th Rescue Squadron, providing them with behavioral health support at both the team and individual levels.

ASA also named National Staffing All-Stars in four other industry sectors, in addition to Alexander as the health care sector All-Star and overall National Staffing Employee of the Year.

Celine Cang

Conexus MedStaff

Celine Cang, originally from the Philippines, is an experienced medical laboratory scientist who sought new career opportunities in the U.S. Through her employer, Conexus MedStaff, she secured her visa and began working in a hospital laboratory in Maryland. Recently named to Medical Laboratory Observer's 55 under 55 list, Cang has thrived in her new role, establishing roots in the U.S. while contributing to solving the ongoing lab staffing shortage.

Jane Hockaday

Labor Finders International

Jane Hockaday is a retiree who enjoys the job flexibility that staffing provides. A mother of two grown children, 14 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, Hockaday has worked in a number of different roles with Labor Finders, including landscaping, driving, and traffic safety flagging. While she has received multiple permanent job offers, Hockaday says she enjoys working for Labor Finders, which provides her the flexibility she needs to help support and care for her large family.

Dorina Olloni

Integrity Staffing Solutions

Dorina Olloni used the opportunity she gained through staffing to bridge to permanent employment. After starting her temporary seasonal assignment, Olloni's stellar performance led to increased responsibilities and extended assignments. Soon she was recognized as a core associate and was entrusted with training new associates in the client's data entry system, and eventually was offered a full-time permanent position with the client. Throughout her assignment, the close relationship between Olloni, her recruiter, and the client allowed her to navigate her transition to her permanent role while strengthening the relationship between the staffing agency and the client.

Myrtle Bell

Staffing One Inc.

Myrtle Bell uses staffing to supplement her pension while coordinating outreach with a major sporting event. Shortly after retiring, Bell began work with Staffing One as a contractor. She is a critical player on the team that coordinates the client company's shareholder and officer meetings as well as their involvement with the PGA FedEx Cup TOUR Championship Golf Tournament. As a result, Bell is able to enjoy her retirement while working in a new role with flexibility.

