IBN Announces Latest Episode Of The Biomedwire Podcast Featuring Amir Reichman, CEO Of Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.

The BioMedWire Podcast features fast-paced interviews with experts guiding the next wave of and biotech innovation. The latest episode features Amir Reichman, CEO of Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inflammation and immunology biological products and on providing CDMO services through its Scinai Bioservices business unit.

To begin the interview, Reichman discussed Scinai Immunotherapeutics' business model.

“Scinai is developing its own innovative pipeline of biological therapeutic products based on a unique technology of VHH single domain antibodies originating from alpacas,” he said.“The antibodies are licensed from the Max Planck Institute and the University Medical Centre Göttingen, both in Germany. The two principal investigators with whom who we work are Professor Dirk Görlich and Professor Matthias Dobbelstein.”

“Many people say that it's more important to know who your supervisors and mentors were for your PhD than to know the research topic of your PhD... It sounds like a cliché, but it's really important to find and collaborate with the best minds. In my experience, the probability that inventions (from such world class researcher) will then materialize into actual commercial products that are safe and efficacious is significantly higher. In this regard, Professor Dirk Görlich is a world-renowned expert in the discovery and design of antibodies.”

“In the end, we went for a de-risking strategy where our molecular targets are molecular targets that have been already approached by other manufacturers that developed and designed antibodies against them. We, together with many consulting firms, looked at these targets and found that there are significant patient populations that are undertreated. So, we thought let's take another category of antibodies and take advantage of their physical and chemical attributes in order to develop a product that would be a bio better. It will still focus on the same molecular targets, same mechanism of action and same disease, but in a way that will allow us to open the door for biological treatments for those patients who cannot benefit from them today.”

Join IBN's Carmel Fisher and Amir Reichman, CEO of Scinai Immunotherapeutics , to learn more about the company's recent milestones.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units: one focused on in-house development of inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological therapeutic products beginning with an innovative, de-risked pipeline of nanosized VHH antibodies (NanoAbs) targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs, and the other a boutique CDMO providing biological drug development, analytical methods development, clinical cGMP manufacturing, and pre-clinical and clinical trial design and execution services for early stage biotech drug development projects.

For more information, visit the company's website at

