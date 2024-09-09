Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The neurological disorder drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $79.67 billion in 2023 to $84.60 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing animal testing and obtaining promising results, an increase in therapeutic treatments, the growth of neurological problems, government initiatives, and a growth in healthcare expenditure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The neurological disorder drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $108.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding therapeutic options and personalized therapies, a growing focus on disease-modifying treatments, the expanding use of digital biomarkers, and the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases.

Growth Driver Of The Neurological Disorder Drugs Market

The increasing prevalence of neurological diseases is expected to propel the growth of the neurological disorder drugs market going forward. Neurological disorders refer to the conditions affecting the brain, spinal cord, and nerves caused by structural, biochemical, or electrical abnormalities, leading to various symptoms. The increase in neurological diseases is attributed to the aging global population and greater exposure to environmental, metabolic, and lifestyle risk factors. Neurological disorder drugs play a critical role in managing these complex conditions, offering relief from symptoms, slowing disease progression, and improving long-term outcomes for patients.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Growth?

Key players in the neurological disorder drugs market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A, AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limite.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the neurological disorder drugs market are focusing on developing innovative Ocrelizumab drug therapies to enhance treatment efficacy, improve patient outcomes, and expand therapeutic options for individuals with multiple sclerosis. Ocrelizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody used as a therapeutic drug in the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS), a type of neurological disorder.

How Is The Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Segmented?

1) By Drug Class: Cholinesterase Inhibitors, N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) Receptor Antagonists, Antiepileptic, Antipsychotic And Antidepressant, Other Drugs Classes

2) By Indication: Epilepsy, Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Cerebrovascular Disease, Other Indications

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Neurological Disorder Drugs Market

North America was the largest region in the neurological disorder drugs market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the neurological disorder drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Definition

Neurological disorder drugs refer to medications used to treat disorders of the nervous system. These disorders can affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves throughout the body. The drugs aim to manage symptoms, slow the progression of the disorder, and improve the quality of life for individuals affected.

Neurological Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global neurological disorder drugs market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Neurological Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on neurological disorder drugs market size , neurological disorder drugs market drivers and trends, neurological disorder drugs market major players, neurological disorder drugs competitors' revenues, neurological disorder drugs market positioning, and neurological disorder drugs market growth across geographies. The neurological disorder drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

