PARRIS Law Firm Files Bad Faith Lawsuit Following $23 Million Judgment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PARRIS Law Firm attorneys filed an insurance bad faith lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against Geico Insurance following a $20 million wrongful death verdict the firm obtained in 2023.

In 2023, a Los Angeles jury handed down a $20 million verdict to PARRIS Law Firm's clients after their daughter was struck and killed in a head-on collision by Mary Noel Kruppe. Knuppe was a former elementary school principal who was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. Following the collision, she was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Knuppe's insurance company, Geico, failed to accept a policy limit demand that would have properly resolved the claim and prevented the victim's family from going through years of litigation. This forced the parents to file a lawsuit against Geico, resulting in a $20 million verdict for the wrongful death of their daughter. The total judgment, including prevailing party litigation costs and attorneys' fees, was $23,368,335.00.

PARRIS Law Firm is now pursuing a bad faith claim against Geico for its bad faith rejection of the policy limits demand and for its discriminatory practices.

"Geico is a multi-billion dollar insurance company – they could have easily settled this case instead of dragging the victim's family through years of stressful litigation," said PARRIS Law Firm founder R. Rex Parris. "It's clear that Geico chose to put profits over people by forcing a family to relive the worst tragedy parents can go through – losing a child," Parris added.

The Plaintiffs also allege a Civil Rights Act violation for Geico's refusal to communicate with them in written Spanish.

"In California, Geico markets and advertises extensively in Spanish. Its entire website switches to Spanish with one click. But when the plaintiffs wanted to communicate with Geico in written Spanish, it refused. Geico is more than happy to take in money from Spanish speakers, but when it comes to paying out claims, it insists on English-only," said PARRIS Law Firm partner, Alexander R. Wheeler.



Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 24AVCV01095

About PARRIS Law Firm

The PARRIS Law Firm is recognized as one of America's top personal injury, employment, and environmental law firms. With a proven track record of fighting for justice on behalf of families and individuals, the firm boasts numerous seven and eight-figure verdicts and settlements. To learn more about the firm, please go to:

Contact

Dante Williams (661) 949-2595

[email protected]

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm