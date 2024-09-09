(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Group is pleased to announce that effective on August 26, 2024, the name of Days Global Advisors' flagship Absolute Return will be changed to the DGA Core Plus Absolute Return ETF. The Fund will continue to trade under the existing ticker“HF.”



HF is an absolute return strategy, rooted in the specialized approach of a family office dedicated to generational wealth management. The HF ETF now opens access to this timeless stair-step investing strategy, designed for both families and institutions. Combining actively managed core global allocations with curated absolute return strategies, HF offers a unique investment approach backed by hedge fund-level risk management. With a proven track record of successfully managing patient investor capital with no down years for over half a decade.

Christopher Day, CEO of Days Global Advisors stated: "Wealth building is for everyone, and HF provides you steady steps to lasting wealth."

HF, launched in partnership with Tidal Investments LLC, an actively managed fund managed by Days Global Advisors (“DGA”). The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation as a primary objective, with capital preservation as a secondary objective.

About Days Global Advisors

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Days Global Advisors fosters a vibrant financial community that stimulates uninterrupted innovation and diversity in a city frequently overlooked in various industries but with a substantial business impact. Aside from their local area of Houston, the firm also utilizes a mathematical approach that opens up the possibility for investors worldwide to mitigate losses. Days Global Advisors challenges the notion that only excessive risks can provide an avenue to market success. Conversely, the firm expresses that by preserving capital during market downturns, the investor's portfolio doesn't experience as steep a decline and requires less growth to compensate.

About Tidal Investments LLC

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please visit our website at Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. New Fund Risk . The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decision. Shares May Trade at Prices Other Than NAV. As with all ETFs, Shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. Although it is expected that the market price of Shares will approximate the Fund's NAV, there may be times when the market price of Shares is more than the NAV intra-day (premium) or less than the NAV intra-day (discount) due to supply and demand of Shares or during periods of market volatility. Cybersecurity Risk . With the increased use of technologies such as the Internet to conduct business, the Fund is susceptible to operational, information security, and related risks. Equity Market Risk . The equity securities in which the Fund invests may experience sudden, unpredictable drops in value or long periods of decline in value. Political Criteria Risk . Because the Sub-Adviser evaluates the political activity of the companies in the Fund's investment universe as part of its portfolio management process, it may forego some market opportunities available to other funds that do not consider political factors.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

