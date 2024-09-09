Consolidated Interim Financial Information Of AB Snaigė For The First Half Of 2024
Date
9/9/2024 11:16:01 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Snaige AB publishes Consolidated Interim financial Statements for the first half of 2024 (unaudited).
Attached:
Consolidated interim financial statements of Snaigė AB for the first half of 2024 (unaudited);
General manager
Darius Varnas
Tel. nr. +370 315 56200
Attachment
Consolidated INTERIM financial statements and interim report_6 month 2024
