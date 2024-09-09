Vehicle Subscription Market To Hit $35.49 Billion, Globally, By 2031 Growing At 34.2% CAGR, Says Coherent Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Vehicle Subscription is estimated to be valued at US$ 4.52 Bn in 2024 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 34.2% over the forecast period 2024-2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Companies covered: Arval BNP Paribas, Avis Budget Group, Carvolution, EZOO., LeasePlan, Lyft Inc., Mercedes-Benz Mobility, Orix, SIXT, The Hertz System, Inc., Volkswagen, Volvo Car Corporation, Flexdrive , Cluno GmbH, Myles , MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED, Autoflex, General Motors, Upshift, inc., LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC Burlingame, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vehicle subscription market , valued at $4.52 billion dollars in 2024, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to 35.49 billion dollars by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.2% during the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights . Vehicle subscription services provide the flexibility of short term access to a variety of vehicles without long term ownership responsibilities. This flexibility aligns well with the preference of Millennials and is driving the growth of the vehicle subscription market.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $4.52 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $35.49 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 34.2% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Vehicle Type, By Subscription Type, By Subscription Period, By Service Providers Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers . Changing Transportation Preferences

. Integration of New Technologies Restraints & Challenges . Low Consumer Awareness

. Limited Driving Range of Evs

Market Trends :

Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles: The rise in environmental awareness and stringent emission regulations have boosted the adoption of electric vehicles. Since EVs have lower maintenance and fuel costs compared to ICE vehicles, subscription services for EVs are gaining traction.

Preference for Zero Upfront Costs: Young customers especially prefer the all-inclusive plans offered by vehicle subscription services as they involve zero down payment or upfront costs. This make vehicle access more affordable.

Market Opportunities :

The IC engine vehicle segment is expected to dominate the vehicle subscription market owing to the large existing fleet of conventionally fueled vehicles. Traditional gasoline and diesel vehicles make up the bulk of personal transportation options currently available. Vehicle subscription services allow users access to newer IC engine vehicles without a long-term ownership commitment. This provides an attractive alternative to owning a used IC vehicle outright.

The electric vehicle segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the vehicle subscription market during the forecast period. As electric vehicle adoption increases and more EV models enter the market, subscribers will gain access to these newer technologies through subscription services. Vehicle subscription services help lower the upfront costs of EVs and allow users to experience electric driving without long-term investments. Subscription services may help accelerate consumer acceptance of electric-powered personal transportation options.

Key Market Takeaways :

The global vehicle subscription market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 34.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to growing consumer preference for alternative vehicle access options over traditional ownership models.

On the basis of vehicle type, the IC engine segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 60% of the market in 2024 due to the large existing fleet of gasoline and diesel vehicles available for subscription programs.

By subscription type, single brand subscription services are expected to be the most popular option, constituting approximately 75% of the market in 2024. These targeted services allow deeper brand immersion.

On the basis of subscription length, the 0-6 months segment is anticipated to be the highest subscribed plan, favored by users seeking short-term access without long-term commitments.

By service provider, OEMs are expected to hold the leading market share over the forecast period, dominating around 60% of the market in 2024 due to their vehicle supply and brand control.

Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, accounting for over 35% of the global market in 2024. This is due to early adoption of alternative mobility options in the region.

Key players operating in the vehicle subscription market include Arval BNP Paribas, Avis Budget Group, Carvolution, EZOO., LeasePlan, Lyft Inc., Mercedes-Benz Mobility, Orix, SIXT, The Hertz System, Inc., Volkswagen, Volvo Car Corporation, Flexdrive, Cluno GmbH, Myles, MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED, Autoflex, General Motors, Upshift, Inc. Strategic partnerships and service expansions are common in this evolving market space.

Recent Developments :

In October 2021, General Motors, announced that it expects its in-car subscription services to generate nearly $25 billion revenue by the end of 2030.

In September 2021, Volkswagen, launched a subscription-based car ownership model in collaboration with omni channel mobility solutions provider, Orix.

Market Segmentation:



By Vehicle Type:



IC Engine Electric Vehicles

By Subscription Type:



Single Brand Subscription Multi Brand Subscription

By Subscription Period:



0-6 months

6-12 months More than 12 months



By Service Providers:



OEM Third Party

By Region:

North America :



U.S. Canada

Latin America :



Brazil

Argentina

Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe :



Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific :



China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East :



GCC Countries

Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa :



South Africa

North Africa Central Africa



