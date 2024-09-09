Health Coach Market Size To Worth $28.12 Billion, Globally, By 2031 Growing At 7% CAGR, Says Coherent Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The coach is estimated to be valued at US$ 17.56 Bn in 2024 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period 2024-2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Companies covered: Noom, Inc., HealthifyMe, Omada Health, Inc., Iora Health, Virta Health Corp, Vida Health, Viva Health Coaching, The Health Coach Group, 1Wellcoaches Corporation, Mayo Health Coaching, American Council on Exercise (ACE), Precision Nutrition, Duke Integrative Medicine, The Dr. Sears Wellness Institute Burlingame, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global health coach market , valued at $17.56 billion dollars in 2024, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to 28.12 billion dollars by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights . Growing emphasis on preventative healthcare and wellness has led to increased demand for personalized health guidance from coaches. As people focus more on proactively managing their health through diet, exercise, stress management and other lifestyle factors, they are seeking out health coaches for guidance tailored to their individual needs and goals.

The health coach market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of obesity and chronic diseases. According to WHO, around 39% of adults aged 18 years and over were overweight in 2016, and 13% were obese. Moreover, growing awareness regarding health and wellness and changing lifestyles is also fueling the demand for health coaches. Health coaches help in designing customized plans and provide guidance to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Their support and motivation prove beneficial for the clients to adopt healthy habits and achieve wellness goals in a sustainable manner.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $17.56 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $28.12 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Service Type, By Mode, By Payment, By End Users Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers . Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle Diseases

. Advancing Digitization and Mobility Revolution Restraints & Challenges . Lack of standardized certification and regulatory policies

. High cost associated with health coaching services

Market Trends:

With the rise of smartphone and internet penetration, digital coaching delivery through mobile applications and online platforms is gaining popularity. Digital coaching offers flexibility and feasibility for receiving coaching sessions remotely. Various companies are focusing on developing digital coaching solutions and mobile health coaching applications. For instance, Diet Fix offers digital health coaching program through its mobile app. The app provides custom meal plans, recipes, progress tracking, and communication with certified coaches through chat and calls.

Health coaches are increasingly leveraging AI, predictive analytics, and data tracking tools to enhance the client experience. AI aids in tracking vital health parameters, predicts risks, and provides tailored recommendations. Tools integrated with wearable devices, biofeedback sensors, and connected apps help coaches in continuous monitoring of client's activities, behaviors, food intake and providing insightful reports. This data-driven approach of coaching proves beneficial for achieving goals in an efficient manner.



Market Opportunities:

Holistic health coaching focuses on supporting clients to achieve balance and wellbeing through addressing the whole person - mind, body and spirit. This approach considers things like lifestyle, relationships, purpose and more to support sustainable healthy behaviours. As more people seek natural and preventative healthcare options, holistic health coaching is anticipated to be a significant market opportunity in the coming years.

Wellness coaching helps clients optimize their wellbeing and performance. Coaches work with individuals to set wellness goals, provide accountability, educate on healthy habits and empower sustainable lifestyle changes. As work-life balance becomes increasingly important but difficult to achieve, wellness coaching is growing in demand from both individuals and corporations looking to support employee wellness. This presents a sizeable market opportunity for coaching various aspects of physical, mental and social wellbeing.

Key Market Takeaways

The global health coach market size was valued at USD 17.56 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2024-2031. This growth is expected to be driven by rising focus on preventative healthcare and self-empowered wellness management.

By type, the holistic health coaching segment currently dominates the market owing to growing consumer interest in natural and whole-person wellness approaches. The wellness coaching segment is also gaining traction as a means to support work-life balance and performance optimization.

In terms of duration, less than 6 month coaching remains the most popular due to improved accessibility and lower commitment. However, longer term coaching of 6-12 months and over 12 months is exhibiting faster growth as clients recognize the benefits of ongoing support for sustainable lifestyle change.

When considering coach type, personal coaching overwhelmingly dominates the market to allow for tailored one-on-one care. Though, family and corporate coaching are gaining ground as alternative models to improve wellbeing at those levels.

By application, general wellness currently captures the largest share of the health coach market driven by broad consumer interest. However, behavioral health and chronic condition management are stimulating strong market expansion.

Regionally, North America holds a commanding position in the overall health coach industry owing to progressive wellness cultures and management practices. However, Asia Pacific is emerging rapidly due to improved access and priority on preventative healthcare practices.

Key players active in the health coach market include Sears Wellness Institute, Health Coach Institute, AFPA and Dr. Sears Wellness Institute. These organizations are noted for supporting coaching credentialing, networks and resources. However, the market remains highly fragmented with many independent practitioners.

Recent Development:

A $4.2 trillion market, the health and wellness sector consistently ranks among the best for starting a new business because of its unending potential for growth.

According to the US Health Coaching Market Report from January 2021, the service sector for health coaching has grown to be worth $7 billion.



Detailed Segmentation-

By Service Type:



Nutrition coaching

Exercise and fitness coaching

Lifestyle coaching

Weight management coaching

Chronic condition coaching

Stress management coaching Others



By Mode:



Online Offline

By Payment Model:



Monthly Membership

Paid packages

Employer-Sponsored

Per session

Employer sponsored Others

By End Users:



Hospitals & Clinics

Fitness Centre

Corporate Organizations Individuals

By Region:

North America :



U.S. Canada

Latin America :



Brazil

Argentina

Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe :



Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific :



China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East :



GCC Countries

Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa :



South Africa

North Africa Central Africa



