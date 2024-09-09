Pet Cosmetics Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pet Cosmetics Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The pet cosmetics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.86 billion in 2023 to $1.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising pet ownership rates, increased humanization of pets, growing awareness of pet hygiene and grooming, higher disposable incomes are leading to increased spending on pets due to the influence of social media and pet influencers.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Pet Cosmetics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pet cosmetics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued growth in pet ownership and pet humanization trends, advances in pet grooming and hygiene products, increasing demand for natural and organic pet cosmetics, the expansion of e-commerce platforms for pet products, and rising awareness of pet health and wellness.

Growth Driver Of The Pet Cosmetics Market

The increasing adoption of companion animals is expected to propel the growth of the pet cosmetics market going forward. Companion animals refer to domesticated animals, such as dogs, cats, birds, and other pets, kept primarily for companionship and emotional support rather than utility or work purposes. Emotional, psychological, and sociological variables contribute to the increasing demand for companion animals. With individuals increasingly appreciating the multiple benefits of pet ownership, from improved mental health to enhanced lifestyle, the trend of adopting and caring for companion animals continues to increase. Pet cosmetics maintain and enhance companion animals' hygiene, appearance, and overall well-being, promoting their health and comfort.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Pet Cosmetics Market Growth?

Key players in the pet cosmetics market include Nestlé Purina PetCare, Mars, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated , Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Wahl Clipper Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Pet Cosmetics Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the pet cosmetics market are focusing on natural and sustainably sourced ingredients in products, such as organic shampoo, to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers and enhance the brand's reputation for ethical and responsible product offerings. Organic shampoo is a natural cleaning solution for dogs that uses plant-based substances to soothe and nourish skin while thoroughly washing the coat without harsh chemicals.

How Is The Global Pet Cosmetics Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Shampoo, Conditioner, Skin Powder, Perfume, Eye Care Lotion, Moisturizing Balm

2) By Price: Low, Medium, High

3) By Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Types

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5) By End Users: Individual Pet Owners, Professional Pet Groomers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Pet Cosmetics Market

North America was the largest region in the pet cosmetics market in 2023. The regions covered in the pet cosmetics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pet Cosmetics Market Definition

Pet cosmetics refers to a range of grooming and hygiene products specifically formulated for pets to maintain and enhance the appearance, health, and well-being of companion animals. They cater to both aesthetic preferences and health needs, promoting a clean, healthy, and well-groomed appearance for pets.

Pet Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global pet cosmetics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Pet Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pet cosmetics market size, pet cosmetics market drivers and trends, pet cosmetics market major players, pet cosmetics competitors' revenues, pet cosmetics market positioning, and pet cosmetics market growth across geographies. The pet cosmetics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

