Personal-Use Facial And Skin Therapy Devices Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.66 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 13.9%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The personal-use facial and skin therapy devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.47 billion in 2023 to $3.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing consumer preference for convenient and cost-effective at-home skincare solutions, rising awareness of skincare, the influence of social media and celebrities, rising aging population, and increasing disposable income.

The personal-use facial and skin therapy devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of skin problems, growing popularity of non-invasive treatments, rise in adoption of e-commerce, increasing demand for hair removal devices, and growing health and wellness focus.

The increasing prevalence of skin problems is expected to propel the growth of the personal-use facial and skin therapy device market going forward. Skin problems are rising due to several factors, such as environmental pollution, UV radiation, hormonal changes, and aging populations. Personal-use facial and skin therapy devices reduce acne by targeting bacteria and promoting healing, stimulate collagen for improved skin elasticity non-invasively, and offer cost-effective solutions outside dermatologist visits.

Key players in the personal-use facial and skin therapy devices market include Panasonic Corporation, L'Oréal Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Conair LLC, Beurer GmbH, Candela Medical, YA-MAN Ltd.

Major companies operating in the personal use facial and skin therapy device market are focused on developing advanced smart beauty and wellness products, such as microcurrent body devices, to enhance overall well-being and body confidence through skin stimulation at home. A microcurrent body device is a skincare tool that uses low-level electrical currents to stimulate the muscles, collagen production, and cellular activity in the body.

1) By Product: Radiofrequency Devices, Electrical Muscle Stimulation Devices, Light Emitting Diode (LED) Light Therapy Devices, Other Products

2) By Type: Skin Tightening, Skin Rejuvenation, Acne, Scarring, Other Types

3) By Application: Skin Care, Facial Treatment

4) By Distribution Channel: Retail, E-Commerce

North America was the largest region in the personal-use facial and skin therapy devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the personal-use facial and skin therapy devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Personal-use facial and skin therapy devices are compact, portable electronic or manual devices intended for at-home skincare treatments. These devices allow users to maintain and improve the appearance and health of their skin without having to undergo frequent expert treatments. These devices enable people to better manage their beauty routines, resulting in consistent treatment and long-term skin benefits.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global personal-use facial and skin therapy devices market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Personal-Use Facial And Skin Therapy Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on personal-use facial and skin therapy devices market size , personal-use facial and skin therapy devices market drivers and trends, personal-use facial and skin therapy devices market major players, personal-use facial and skin therapy devices competitors' revenues, personal-use facial and skin therapy devices market positioning, and personal-use facial and skin therapy devices market growth across geographies. The personal-use facial and skin therapy devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

