Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Global Market 2024 To Reach $0.74 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 16.1%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.35 billion in 2023 to $0.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to research & development investments, regulatory support, partnerships and collaborations, increasing number of contract research organizations (CROs), and rising number of cancer cases.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for personalized medicine, rising in demand for humanized PDX models, growing incidence of cancer, focus on precision oncology, and increasing R&D investment for cancer research.

Growth Driver Of The Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market

The demand for personalized medicine is expected to propel the growth of the patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models market going forward. Personalized medicine involves tailoring medical treatment to each patient's specific characteristics, considering factors such as genetics, environment, and lifestyle. The demand for personalized medicine is increasing due to advancements in genomic research, which enable tailored treatments based on individual genetic profiles, leading to more effective and targeted healthcare outcomes. Patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models aid personalized medicine by allowing the testing of individual patient tumors to predict treatment responses and tailor therapies accordingly.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market Growth?

Key players in the patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., The Jackson Laboratory.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market Size?

Major companies operating in the patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models market are developing innovative models with in vivo bioluminescence imaging capabilities to enable real-time monitoring of tumor growth. In vivo bioluminescence imaging helps PDX models by enabling non-invasive real-time monitoring of tumor metastasis and treatment responses, enhancing the effectiveness of preclinical research in drug development.

How Is The Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market Segmented?

By Type: Mice Models, Rat Models

2) By Technique: Heterotopic Implantation, Orthotropic Implantation

3) By Tumor Type: Gastrointestinal Tumor Models, Lung Tumor Models, Hematological Tumor Models, Gynecological Tumor Models, Respiratory Tumor Models, Urological Tumor Models, Other Tumor Models

4) By Application: Preclinical Drug Development, Precision Medicine, Co-Clinical Trials, Basic Cancer Research

5) By End-User: Academic And Research Organizations, Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market

North America was the largest region in the patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market Definition

Patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models involve transplanting human tumor tissue into immunodeficient animal hosts. They mimic the complexity of human tumors more closely than traditional cell line models. PDX models are crucial for studying tumor biology and testing potential cancer therapies before clinical trials.

Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market size, patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market drivers and trends, patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market major players, patient derived xenograft (PDX) models competitors' revenues, patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market positioning, and patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market growth across geographies. The patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

