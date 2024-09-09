(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6, 2024, the

U.S. Court of Appeals for the Circuit issued a precedential opinion in favor of McKool Smith client ParkerVision against Qualcomm . The appeal follows a summary judgment ruling issued on behalf of Qualcomm in April 2022 concerning patent infringement of two patents related to wireless technology.

ParkerVision successfully raised three issues on appeal: first, that the district court erred in granting summary judgment of non-infringement; second, that the district court erred in preventing ParkerVision's validity expert from offering impactful testimony; and lastly, that the district court abused its discretion in excluding experts' testimony as unreliable.

McKool Smith Secures Federal Circuit Victory for ParkerVision Against Qualcomm

The McKool Smith team includes Principals Josh Budwin , Kevin Burgess ,

Joel Thollander , Matthew Cameron , and Mitch Verboncoeur .

The case is ParkerVision, Inc. v. Qualcomm Incorporated, Inc. case number 22-1755 in the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

