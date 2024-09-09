Mobile Phone Power Accessories Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mobile Phone Power Accessories Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Mobile Phone Power Accessories Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The mobile phone power accessories market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $34.91 billion in 2023 to $37.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased smartphone penetration, technological advancements, rising disposable income, the proliferation of e-commerce, and growing mobile usage.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Mobile Phone Power Accessories Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The mobile phone power accessories market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $50 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to 5G rollout, an increase in mobile users, technological innovations, sustainability trends, and the emergence of IoT devices.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Mobile Phone Power Accessories Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Mobile Phone Power Accessories Market

Rising smartphone adoption is expected to propel the growth of the mobile phone power accessories market going forward. Smartphone use is driven by enhancing the user experience and increasing affordability due to competitive pricing and financing options. Additionally, growing internet penetration and the popularity of online services further boost smartphone demand. Smartphone power accessories extend battery life and ensure uninterrupted daily usage.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Mobile Phone Power Accessories Market Share?

Key players in the mobile phone power accessories market include Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Panasonic Corporation.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Mobile Phone Power Accessories Market Growth?

Major mobile phone power accessories companies are innovating sustainable charging devices to meet the growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly products. These innovations focus on reducing environmental impact, improving energy efficiency, and utilizing sustainable materials. Sustainable charging devices are chargers and power accessories for mobile phones and other electronic gadgets that are designed, manufactured, and disposed of in ways that minimize their environmental footprint.

How Is The Global Mobile Phone Power Accessories Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Power Banks, Wireless Chargers, Battery Cases, Portable Chargers

2) By Charging Capacity: Below 5,000 mAh, 5,000 to 10,000 mAh, Above 10,000 mAh

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Offline Retail

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Mobile Phone Power Accessories Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the mobile phone power accessories market in 2023. The regions covered in the mobile phone power accessories market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Mobile Phone Power Accessories Market Definition

Mobile phone power accessories refer to devices or products designed to provide additional power to mobile phones, enabling users to charge their devices on the go without needing a wall socket. These accessories enhance the convenience and usability of mobile phones by extending their battery life during travel or when away from traditional power sources.

Mobile Phone Power Accessories Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global mobile phone power accessories market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Mobile Phone Power Accessories Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mobile phone power accessories market size , mobile phone power accessories market drivers and trends, mobile phone power accessories market major players, mobile phone power accessories competitors' revenues, mobile phone power accessories market positioning, and mobile phone power accessories market growth across geographies. The mobile phone power accessories market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Mobile Device Management Global Market Report 2024

report/mobile-device-management-global-market-report

Mobile Mapping Global Market Report 2024

report/mobile-mapping-global-market-report

Mobile Gaming Global Market Report 2024

report/mobile-gaming-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Culinary Innovations!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.