Manipur: Body Of Ex-Army Soldier Kidnapped On Sep 7 Found

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Sep 9 (IANS) The body of a retired soldier -- who was kidnapped by suspected on September 7 in Manipur's Shantipur area -- was found on Monday after two days of extensive searches, an official said.

A officer said that the body of Limlal Mate was found on Monday at a fringe area between Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts.

Police are, however, yet to provide details of the death.

The slain ex-serviceman's son, Thangminlun Mate, lodged an FIR at the Gamnom Saparmeina Police station in Kangpokpi district claiming that his father was kidnapped by suspected militants while he went to purchase household items at Shantipur on Sunday.

"Today (Monday), I learned through social media that my father was mercilessly killed in the Phumlou area," Thangminlun Mate said in his FIR and demanded stern action against the perpetrators.

Local people, belonging to the Kuki-Zo community, said that Mate, a former Havildar of the Army, was a resident of Motbung village in Kangpokpi district and, while driving a car by mistake, crossed the buffer zone and entered the Sekmai area on Sunday.

It is being suspected that Mate was hacked to death.

Since the ethnic violence broke out, Central forces have been deployed in between the valleys, dominated by the Meitei community and hilly areas inhabited by the Kuki-Zo community, to prevent clashes among the two communities.

People of the two communities since the ethnic hostilities began on May 3 last year have avoided entering each other's areas.

Since September 1, the violence escalated in the trouble-torn state, killing at least 10 people, including women and elderly persons, and injuring over 20.

Combined security forces comprising Assam Rifles, Central Armed Police Forces and Manipur Police also intensified their counter-insurgency operations across the state to nab the militants.

The Manipur government since September 6 has pressed into service a military chopper to conduct aerial patrolling and deployed anti-drone systems to repel the rogue drones of militants.

Thousands of women, students and various civil society organisations have been holding protest rallies for the past few days in protest against the rising violence in Manipur.