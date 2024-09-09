Spain Wind Farms Database 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database provides comprehensive information on wind farms in Spain, encompassing a total of 1,514 entries. The data represents 31.59 GW of onshore and 18.74 GW of offshore wind capacity.

Onshore Market:



Under Construction: 27 entries (1.42 GW) Operational: 1,392 entries (30.17 GW)

Offshore Market:



Planned: 70 entries (18.65 GW)

Approved: 1 entry (0.01 GW)

Under Construction: 1 entry (0 GW) Operational: 5 entries (0.08 GW)

Provided Content:

Location



Country

Zone/District

City WGS84 coordinates

Turbines



Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines Total Power

Players



Developer

Operator Owner

Status Data



Status Commissioning Date

For more information about this database visit

