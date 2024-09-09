Italy Wind Farms Database 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This database offers a detailed overview of wind farms in Italy, comprising a total of 816 entries. The data covers 12.49 GW of onshore and 83.22 GW of offshore wind capacity.

This database is a valuable tool for understanding the wind landscape in Italy, providing key insights into both the current state and future potential of onshore and offshore wind power in the country.

Onshore Market:



Under Construction: 5 entries (0.17 GW) Operational: 706 entries (12.32 GW)

Offshore Market:



Planned: 99 entries (83.19 GW)

Approved: 0 entries (0 GW)

Under Construction: 0 entries (0 GW) Operational: 1 entry (0.03 GW)





Provided Content:

Location



Country

Zone/District

City WGS84 coordinates

Turbines



Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines Total Power

Players



Developer

Operator Owner

Status Data



Status Commissioning Date

For more information about this database visit

