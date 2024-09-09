Italy Wind Farms Database 2024

عربي


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This database offers a detailed overview of wind farms in Italy, comprising a total of 816 entries. The data covers 12.49 GW of onshore and 83.22 GW of offshore wind capacity.

This database is a valuable tool for understanding the wind energy landscape in Italy, providing key insights into both the current state and future potential of onshore and offshore wind power in the country.

Onshore Market:

  • Under Construction: 5 entries (0.17 GW)
  • Operational: 706 entries (12.32 GW)

Offshore Market:

  • Planned: 99 entries (83.19 GW)
  • Approved: 0 entries (0 GW)
  • Under Construction: 0 entries (0 GW)
  • Operational: 1 entry (0.03 GW)


Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

For more information about this database visit

