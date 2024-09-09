VORAGO Technologies Achieves Successful DLA QML Q & V Certification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, Texas, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



VORAGO Technologies, a leading provider of rad hard microcontrollers for Aerospace, Defense, and Industrial applications, today announced it has been granted certification by Defense Logistics Agency ("DLA") for QML, MIL-PRF-38535 manufacturer, class level Q & V Radiation Hardness effective on September 3, 2024. The certification letter number is: VQC-24-038982 and the lab suitability letter number is: VQC-24-038983. This certification was achieved based on a rigorous audit and certification process conducted by the DLA of VORAGO's operational and quality systems. This includes testing their products for durability, environmental stress, and overall performance under conditions that simulate the extreme environments they might encounter in military or space applications.

Products that receive QML certification are considered highly reliable and are used in applications where failure is not an option, specifically for military and aerospace.

Per the DLA , "This specification establishes the general performance requirements for integrated circuits or microcircuits and the quality and reliability assurance requirements, which must be met for their acquisition. The intent of this specification is to allow the device manufacturer the flexibility to implement best commercial practices to the maximum extent possible while still providing product that meets military performance needs."

The QML is widely used by government agencies, defense contractors, and other entities that require high-reliability components. It ensures that the components used in their systems are of the highest possible quality and reliability. QML-certified products typically offer full traceability, meaning the manufacturer can provide a complete history of the product's production, testing, and performance data.

VORAGO joins a short list of just 12 companies on the DLA's list of radiation hardened Q & V Level Certified QML/38535 manufacturers and is the only startup among this prestigious group.

"We are excited to have VORAGO reach this critical milestone as we continue to support our customers in their most critical and demanding military and aerospace applications," said Garry Nash, Chief Operating Officer of VORAGO Technologies. "This is a great accomplishment for our team and adds VORAGO to the distinguished list of DLA's radiation hardened QML Q&V certified manufacturers. This is the highest quality and reliability certification for Mil / Aero and Commercial IC manufactures and VORAGO is proud of this achievement."

About VORAGO Technologies

VORAGO leads the industry in providing radiation hardened and radiation tolerant microcontrollers and microprocessors for Aerospace, Defense and Industrial projects around the globe. VORAGO's patented HARDSIL® technology uses cost-effective, high-volume manufacturing to harden any commercially designed semiconductor component for extreme environment operations.

VORAGO's Arm® Cortex®-based M4 and M0 microcontrollers offer high-reliability, high-performance, radiation hardened solutions to support the most demanding applications in harsh environments such as space. Additionally, VORAGO offers the first Arm® MPU with an embedded graphics processor (GPU) targeted at space applications, the VA7230. Previously, GPU solutions were only possible with FPGA or discrete graphics processors, requiring higher cost and power solutions. Engineered to withstand the rigors of space missions, VORAGO's radiation tolerant applications processor brings advanced computing capabilities to the forefront of aerospace and defense markets.





VORAGO primarily serves Aerospace & Defense customers in North America and Europe and has a deep flight heritage. VORAGO is a privately held company based in Austin, Texas. The company has been recognized multiple times on the INC 5000 list and in 2023 made its debut appearance among the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM. Learn more at voragotech.com.

