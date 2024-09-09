This report offers key insights into the Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, highlighting the strong growth trajectory of the Software Component segment, which is projected to reach US$3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.9%. The Services Component segment is also expected to grow significantly, at a 9.5% CAGR over the next eight years.

The report provides a detailed regional analysis, noting that the U.S. market is estimated at $744.5 million in 2023, while China is forecasted to grow at a robust 7.9% CAGR, reaching $824.6 million by 2030. Additionally, growth trends in other key regions such as Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific are explored.

Reasons to purchase this report include access to a thorough market analysis, competitive insights, an understanding of future trends and drivers, and actionable insights for identifying new revenue opportunities. The report features comprehensive market data with independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2023 to 2030, in-depth regional analysis, and company profiles of major players like Certara USA, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., and Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc. Furthermore, buyers will receive complimentary updates for one year to stay informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:

